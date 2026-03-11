In J&K’s Udhampur, ‘PM Surya Ghar Yojana’ gathers pace, 700 houses install solar panels

Jammu, March 11 (IANS) The 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana’ is rapidly gaining popularity in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district as an increasing number of people are subscribing to the Central government scheme.

As per government estimates, more than 700 houses have got solar panels on their rooftops, and many others are in waiting mode, in their bid to secure affordable and clean energy. This has also curtailed their electricity bills while making a 'silent yet strong' contribution towards environmental protection.

Anuj Gupta, Assistant Executive Engineer, Power Development Department (PDD), Udhampur, told IANS that over 700 rooftop solar panels have been installed in the district so far, and many more are in the pipeline.

He further stated, "People who have installed solar panels are benefiting greatly. Their electricity bills have also decreased significantly after installing solar panels. We would like to remind people that this is a central government scheme and they should take full advantage of it. Through this, you can significantly reduce your electricity bills and contribute to clean energy."

Many scheme beneficiaries shared the benefits of the scheme and how this has curtailed their electricity bills.

A beneficiary named Satish Khajuria said, "We installed solar panels under the PM Surya Ghar yojana. It has many benefits. We can finance it for around Rs 10,000, while the total cost is around Rs 2 lakh. The government provides a subsidy of around Rs 85,000 to 90,000. The most important thing is that the electricity generated goes directly into the grid and reduces our electricity bill. Ever since I installed these solar panels, our electricity bill has not exceeded Rs 150."

Another beneficiary, Raghav Chauhan, also shared the benefits of the scheme. He said that he installed two solar panels under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana and has received subsidies on both.

He said, "Previously, my electricity bill used to be Rs 4,000 to 5,000, but now it has dropped drastically. This is saving us around Rs 4,000 to 5,000 every month."

Rajesh Chauhan also praised the scheme, saying, "It's very beneficial. Previously, our electricity bills were Rs 4,000 to 5,000, but after installing solar panels, the bill now only comes to Rs 50 to 80. Everyone should take advantage of this scheme."

Women also seem very happy with the scheme. Renu Khajuria said that after installing solar panels, her household's electricity bill has reduced significantly.

She said, "We installed solar panels in our home, and it's proving very beneficial. Previously, the electricity bill was very high, but now it's reduced significantly. Almost all our household tasks are being done easily with these solar panels."

Notably, the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, launched in 2024, aims to provide free electricity to households across the country.

