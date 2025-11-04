Sunny Kaushal wishes mother a happy birthday with an adorable video

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actor Sunny Kaushal took to his social media account to celebrate his mother's birthday.

Sharing a video of himself singing the 'Happy Birthday' song for his mother on the karaoke speaker, Sunny captioned it with an adorable caption. He wrote, "Happy birthday to you, Maa."

His mother was seen laughing to her heart's content as her son sang her a birthday song for her in a funny way. Bollywood actor and Sunny's elder brother Vicky Kaushal also shared a picture on his social media account to wish his mother on her birthday. Sharing a beautiful picture hugging his mother, Vicky wrote, "Happy Birthday, Maate." Mrs Kaushal was seen extremely happy in the picture while getting clicked with her son.

Talking about actor Sunny Kaushal, the actor had recently unveiled his Punjabi rap “Mid Air Freeverse”. Kaushal had said that his introduction to the genre was through Eminem, who is referred to as Rap God. Sunny, a few months ago, had talked about how he was inspired to write it while flying from Delhi to Mumbai. Sunny said, "I was running late to the airport and missed my coffee. As soon as I got on the plane, I requested a cup of coffee from the flight attendant and ended up burning my tongue. That's how the first line of the song originated."

With a pen and paper, Sunny Kaushal penned the lyrics on a two-hour-plus flight. Sunny Kaushal's foray into music happened quite earlier. He recalled, "I started writing during the pandemic. It was a creative outlet, as shoots were not happening for a month, two months, three months, and so on. So, it originated from my need to express myself creatively." Realising that writing came to him naturally, Sunny started learning the craft. "I started understanding the techniques and different ways you can weave words together or time your rap delivery. I started watching YouTube videos on how to make your rhymes better."

He also revealed that his music inspiration ranges from Eminem and Bohemia to Karan Aujla. "My introduction to rap was Eminem. Lose Yourself was my first hip-hop song. Then Bohemia blew my mind by bringing rap in Punjabi," Sunny says and adds, "I make music when I get time. Poetry, for me, is a way of journalling my emotions."

Sunny Kaushal kickstarted his journey in the film industry behind the camera, working as an assistant director on films like "My Friend Pinto" and "Gunday". He stepped into the spotlight with his acting debut in the 2016 comedy-drama "Sunshine Music Tours and Travels", but it was his role in the sports biopic "Gold" that brought him well-deserved recognition.

Since then, Sunny has been a part of projects like the web series “The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye” and films including “Shiddat”, “Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga”, and “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba”.

--IANS

rd/