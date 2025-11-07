Sunny Kaushal expresses excitement on becoming "Chacha" to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's baby boy

Mumbai Nov 7 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced the arrival of their baby boy on the 7th of November, 2025.

The couple took to their social media in announcing the same through a collab post. They wrote, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025 – Katrina and Vicky.”

As soon as the news was out, the Bollywood fraternity took to their respective social media accounts to share the announcement post and congratulate the couple.

However, it was Vicky Kaushal’s brother, Sunny Kaushal, who seemed the most excited. Sunny Kaushal took to his social media account in expressing his happiness. Sharing Vicky and Katrina’s post, he exclaimed, “Main Chacha Ban Gaya (I have become an uncle).”

Not just Sunny, but a lot of celebrities took to their social media accounts in sharing their joy over the good news.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented, “So happy! Congratulations.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan added, “Kat, welcome to the boy mamma club! So happy for you and Vicky.”

Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Congrats, new mamma and papa!” Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wrote, “Amazing, both of you. All my love.”

An excited Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Omggggg congratulations, you two! So happy!”

In a separate update regarding Katrina and Vicky’s baby, a reliable source from HN Reliance Foundation—the hospital where Katrina Kaif delivered—provided information on the health of both Katrina and her newborn.

The source said, “Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were blessed with a baby boy at HN Reliance Hospital this morning. Both Katrina and the baby are fine.

The source further added, “Male baby born at 08:23:18; mother and baby are stable. Discharge not yet planned.”

Vicky and Katrina had announced their pregnancy in September, through a joint post. In the Polaroid photo shared by the couple back then, Vicky was seen affectionately holding Katrina’s baby bump.

They had captioned it as, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

For the uninitiated, Katrina and Vicky got married to each other in 2021, after dating for a year. The wedding was a lavish one and took place in Rajasthan. –IANS

rd/