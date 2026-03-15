March 15, 2026 2:13 PM हिंदी

China’s air defence system fails miserably, becomes ‘laughing stock’: Report

China’s air defence system fails miserably, becomes ‘laughing stock’: Report

Washington, March 15 (IANS) China has become a subject of international ridicule as its HQ-9B missiles, once touted as the best air defence system, have failed catastrophically in Pakistan, Venezuela and now Iran within a year, according to a latest report.

While China’s HQ-9B missiles and JY-27A radars impressed on military parades, in actual combat, they have proven ineffective, appearing “blind, deaf, and mute”, the report highlighted.

“The HQ-9B, also known as Red Flag 9, is a cheap copy of the powerful US Patriot missiles and the Russian S-300. In theory, they have built-in radar systems to track and engage multiple targets simultaneously. In practice, they have demonstrated the opposite. Since May of last year, serious concerns have been raised about the HQ-9B’s inadequacy. In India’s Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, the Chinese missiles were soundly defeated for four consecutive days. They were unable to defend, destroy or track anything,” American newspaper ‘The Hill’ detailed.

According to the report, China’s JY-27 radar is a system “capable of identifying and scanning targets” between 280 and 390 kilometres away and “specialises in the early detection of fast, supersonic F-22 and F-35 fighter jets”.

“But in real combat, when Maduro was captured in Venezuela, the Chinese radars became a point of national humiliation and shame, failing to detect even one of the 150 aircraft that penetrated Venezuelan airspace,” it added.

According to the report, during US-launched Operation Epic Fury in Iran, resulting in deadly strikes killing Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some 49 high-ranking military officers, the Iranian defence system -- including the Chinese HQ-9B missile system -- failed.

“Chinese power failed miserably. The US has demonstrated technological capability and extraordinary military expertise. China’s propaganda is effective, but its military technology is not. A few years ago, countries like Egypt, Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Iran spent billions on Chinese air defence systems; today, they regret it,” it mentioned.

“Events in Pakistan, Venezuela and Iran also give hope to Taiwan. China has lost credibility, and its arms race is no longer as formidable. Although Beijing is still a nuclear power, its combat technology and radars have already proven unreliable, vulnerable and of low quality when compared to those of the US,” it noted.

--IANS

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