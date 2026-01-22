Sunny Deol visits INS Vikrant ahead of ‘Border 2’ release: Some places change you

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Border 2’, paid a visit to the Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from his recent visit. The pictures feature him with the team behind ‘Border 2’ including Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam and the producers.

The actor also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Some places don’t just surround you , they change you. INS Vikrant filled me with immense pride, strength, and courage. A moment I’ll carry forever. Salute to our Navy, our forces, and the spirit that protects our motherland every single day. Jai Hind”.

INS Vikrant is India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier and a major milestone in the country’s naval capabilities. Commissioned into the Indian Navy on September 2, 2022, it was built by Cochin Shipyard Limited under the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) programme. Named after India’s first aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant (1961), the new vessel represents a generational leap in design, scale, and self-reliance. The carrier displaces around 45,000 tonnes, measures approximately 262 metres in length, and can operate about 30 aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets and helicopters such as the MH-60R and Kamov variants.

It uses a STOBAR (Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery) configuration with a ski-jump and arrestor wires. Powered by four gas turbines, INS Vikrant can achieve speeds exceeding 28 knots. Over 75 percent of its components are sourced domestically, including steel, propulsion systems, aviation facilities, and combat management systems.

The ship is equipped with advanced sensors, a modern command-and-control setup, and layered air defence systems. INS Vikrant significantly enhances India’s blue-water navy capability, enabling sustained air operations at sea and strengthening maritime security across the Indian Ocean Region.

--IANS

aa/