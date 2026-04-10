Sunny Deol teases 'Some good news about Jaat 2' as Jaat turns 1

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Actor Sunny Deol has shared an exciting update about the highly-awaited "Jaat 2" as his 2025 action thriller "Jaat" completed a year of release on Friday.

Reminiscing about all the madness, action, and fun they had while shooting the drama, Sunny dropped a video compilation of some highlight moments from the actioner on social media.

"One year of Jaat’s release … and what a ride it was! Still reminiscing about the madness, the action, and the sheer fun we had while shooting this film. Every day on set was filled with energy, passion, and that unmistakable Jaat spirit. Truly one of the most enjoyable journeys (sic)", Sunny wrote on his official Instagram handle.

Lauding his director, Gopichand Malineni, and his co-stars Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh, the 'Border 2' actor went on to add, "A big shoutout to @dongopichand for his vision and for bringing this world alive so powerfully. And @randeephooda and @vineet_ksofficial wishing you both nothing but the best always. It was a pleasure sharing the screen with you."

Towards the end of the post, Sunny hinted that they will be sharing an exciting update regarding "Jaat 2" shortly.

"And… maybe it’s time to gear up again...Some good news about Jaat 2 coming soon! #1YearOfJaat #Jaat," he concluded.

Last year, the makers announced the sequel through a special poster, along with the caption, "#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2.” Gopichand Malineni will return as director for the second instalment of the hit franchise.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, in collaboration with Zee Studios and People Media Factory, "Jaat" features Sunny, Randeep, Vineet, Regena Cassandrra, and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles, along with Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar, and Babloo Prithiveeraj as the ancillary cast.

"Jaat" shares the tale of a mysterious passenger whose obsessive demand for an apology puts him at loggerheads with a ruthless labourer-turned-crime boss.

--IANS

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