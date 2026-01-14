January 14, 2026 10:13 PM हिंदी

Sunny Deol says 'Hindustan Meri Jaan' as he poses with the Indian Navy officers

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Ahead of the release of "Border 2" on January 23, actor Sunny Deol decided to spend some time with our Indian Army officers as he paid a visit to INS Vikrant.

Sunny took to his official Instagram handle and posted a selfie with the Indian Navy officers.

The 'Gadar' actor was seen wearing a green shirt paired with dark green trousers and a black turban. We could also get a beautiful view of the sea in the backdrop.

Expressing his love for the motherland, Sunny wrote in the caption, "Hindustan Meri Jaan...Meri Aan...Meri Shaan...Hindustan 🇮🇳. Pride. Honour. Bravery! #INSVikrant #IndianNavy. (sic)"

It must be noted that Sunny was also a part of the original drama "Border" (1997).

During the recent song launch of "Ghar Kab Aaoge" from "Border 2", Sunny revealed that he agreed to do "Border" because of his father, legendary actor Dharmendra.

Sunny told the media, “I did ‘Border’ because when I saw my father's film ‘Haqeeqat’. I liked it a lot. I was very young then. When I became an actor, I decided that I would also do a film like my father”.

For the unaware, Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025 at the age of 89.

Apart from Sunny, the sequel will also star Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty as the primary cast.

Varun will be essaying the role of PVC Hoshiar Singh in the movie.

Recently, he met the wife and family of Hoshiar Singh and, dropping snippets from the meeting on social media, Varun wrote, "Varun wrote on his social media account, “Deeply honoured to meet PVC Hoshiar Singh Dahiya’s wife Smt. Dhano Devi ji and his son Colonel Sushil Kumar Dahiya, receiving their blessings to carry forward the legacy of PVC Hoshiar Singh Dahiya is an incredible honour. I am truly and deeply grateful. Jai Hind.”

"Border 2" is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in collaboration with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, the film is slated to be out in the theatres on January 23, 2026.

