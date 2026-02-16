February 16, 2026 9:20 PM हिंदी

Sunny Deol jokes Damini co-star Meenakshi Seshadri is ‘not a better dancer than him'

Mumbai Feb 16 (IANS) Bollywood star Sunny Deol congratulated his Damini co star and actress Meenakshi Seshadri as she completed 3 million followers on Instagram.

The actor was seen playfully adding that while he knows ‘she is a good dancer, she is still not better than him’.

The light hearted banter was shared by Meenakshi on her social media in a video montage that also featured many of her fun behind the scenes moments from the reels she frequently posts online.

The video montage shared by the Damini actress begins with Meenakshi dancing energetically inside her home, dressed casually in a red top and jeans. In the next video frame, showcases a lush green park, where the actress is seen rehearsing dance steps with a few companions under beautiful trees. In another glimpse, the video captures candid laughter, fun practice sessions and exciting moments.

The caption written by Meenakshi reads, “Don’t Say No… ENJOYING 3 MILLION! …”

Talking about Meenakshi and Sunny Deol’s professional equation goes back to the early 90s. The two had shared screen space in the 1993 courtroom drama Damini, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Meenakshi essayed the titular role of Damini, a woman fighting for justice, and Sunny portrayed the fiery lawyer Govind. It was this movie where Sunny’s iconic dialogue “Tarikh pe tarikh,” took birth.

Talking about Meenakshi Seshadri, the actress was one of the leading stars of the 1980s and 1990s era, known for films such as Hero, Meri Jung, Shahenshah, Ghayal, Ghatak and Aadmi Khilona Hai. The actress along with an actress, is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. Meenakshi quit the industry and shifted to the US post her marriage.

