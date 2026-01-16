January 17, 2026 12:14 AM हिंदी

Sunny Deol enjoys a woodfire pizza night in chilly night, thanks fans for love on Border 2 trailer 

Sunny Deol enjoys a woodfire pizza night in chilly night, thanks fans for love on Border 2 trailer

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Bollywood star Sunny Deol was seen enjoying a woodfire pizza in the chilly weather.

The actor was seen draped in a shawl as he looked grappled with cold.

The actor was seen thanking his fans for showering love on the trailer of his upcoming movie Border 2.

He said, “All of you who loved and applauded the trailer of Border 2, I am extremely thankful to each one of you.”

On January 23, the actor had decided to spend some time with the country's Indian Army officers as he paid a visit to INS Vikrant.

Sunny had taken to his social media account to post a selfie with the Indian Navy officers.

The 'Gadar' actor was seen wearing a green shirt paired with dark green trousers and a black turban. Expressing his love for the motherland, Sunny had written in his caption, "Hindustan Meri Jaan...Meri Aan...Meri Shaan...Hindustan. Pride. Honour. Bravery! #INSVikrant #IndianNavy. (sic)"

During the recent song launch of "Ghar Kab Aaoge" from "Border 2", Sunny revealed that he agreed to do "Border" because of his father, legendary actor Dharmendra.

Addressing the media present, “I did ‘Border’ because when I saw my father's film ‘Haqeeqat’. I liked it a lot. I was very young then. When I became an actor, I decided that I would also do a film like my father”.

Along with Sunny Deol, the sequel will also star Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty as the primary cast.

Talking about "Border 2", the movie is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in collaboration with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, the film is slated to be out in the theatres on January 23, 2026.

--IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi mourns loss of M.L. Mittal, who shared rare glimpses of his early life

PM Modi mourns loss of ML Mittal, who shared rare glimpses of his early life

Sumit confident ahead of final leg of Men’s Hockey India League in Bhubaneswar.

Sumit confident ahead of final leg of Men’s Hockey India League

Very happy that I got my first five-wicket haul in T20s, says Shreyanka Patil after leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to victory against Gujarat Giants in Women's Premier League on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Very happy that I got my first five-wicket haul in T20s, says Shreyanka Patil

Radha’s 66, Shreyanka’s five-for helps Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Giants, become table toppers in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Radha’s 66, Shreyanka’s five-for helps RCB beat GG, become table toppers (ld)

GI Mahotsav in Guwahati showcases India’s heritage, boosts market access for products

GI Mahotsav in Guwahati showcases India’s heritage, boosts market access for products

Shreyanka Patil picks five-for as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Gujarat Giants by 32 runs, become table toppers in Match 9 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Shreyanka picks five-for as RCB beat Gujarat Giants by 32 runs, become table toppers

Sunny Deol enjoys a woodfire pizza night in chilly night, thanks fans for love on Border 2 trailer

Sunny Deol enjoys a woodfire pizza night in chilly night, thanks fans for love on Border 2 trailer 

Mithun Chakraborty breaks down as sons surprise him, celebrate his 50 glorious years in Bollywood

Mithun Chakraborty breaks down as sons surprise him, celebrate his 50 glorious years in Bollywood

Zimbabwe Cricket appoint Courtney Walsh as bowling consultant ahead of Men’s T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe appoint Courtney Walsh as bowling consultant ahead of Men’s T20 World Cup

Wanindu Hasaranga set for England series despite medical visit to Singapore

Wanindu Hasaranga set for England series despite medical visit to Singapore