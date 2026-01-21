Sunita Williams retires from NASA after 27 years, three missions and record 608 days in space

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Sunita Williams, one of the most accomplished astronauts in the history of human spaceflight, has retired from the American space agency NASA after an extraordinary 27-year career. Her retirement follows a historic and unexpected nine-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), marking the conclusion of a journey defined by endurance, leadership, and scientific excellence.

According to a statement by NASA, Sunita Williams retired from the agency, effective December 27, 2025.

“Suni Williams has been a trailblazer in human spaceflight, shaping the future of exploration through her leadership aboard the space station and paving the way for commercial missions to low Earth orbit,” said Nasa Administrator Jared Isaacman, announcing the Indian-origin space legend's retirement.

“Her work advancing science and technology has laid the foundation for Artemis missions to the Moon and advancing toward Mars, and her extraordinary achievements will continue to inspire generations to dream big and push the boundaries of what’s possible. Congratulations on your well-deserved retirement, and thank you for your service to NASA and our nation.”

Williams was born in Euclid, Ohio, and considers Needham, Massachusetts, her hometown. Her father, a neuroanatomist, was born in Jhulasan in Gujarat’s Mehsana district and later migrated to the United States, where he married Bonnie Pandya, who is of Slovenian origin. Outside her professional life, Williams and her husband, Michael, enjoy spending time with their dogs, working out, renovating houses, working on cars and aeroplanes, and participating in outdoor activities such as hiking and camping.

Her spaceflight career began in December 9, 2006, when she launched aboard Space Shuttle Discovery as part of the STS-116 mission and returned on Space Shuttle Atlantis with the STS-117 crew. During Expeditions 14 and 15, she served as a flight engineer and completed a then-record four spacewalks, demonstrating exceptional technical skill and endurance.

In 2012, Williams launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for a 127-day mission as part of Expeditions 32 and 33. She later became the commander of Expedition 33, making her one of the few women to lead the ISS. During this mission, she conducted three spacewalks to repair a leaking station radiator and replace a key power distribution component.

Her third and longest mission began in June 2024, when she and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore launched aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft as part of NASA’s Crew Flight Test mission. The mission was originally planned for a shorter duration but extended to nine months. The duo joined Expeditions 71 and 72 before returning safely to Earth in March 2025.

Beyond space missions, Williams contributed significantly to astronaut training and operations. In 2002, she participated in NASA’s NEEMO program, living underwater for nine days. She later served as deputy chief of NASA’s Astronaut Office and as Director of Operations in Star City, Russia. Most recently, she played a key role in developing helicopter training programs for future Moon landings.

She ranks sixth on the list of longest single spaceflight by an American, tied with NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, both logging 286 days during NASA's Boeing Starliner and SpaceX Crew-9 missions.

Williams has completed nine spacewalks, totalling 62 hours and 6 minutes, the most for any female astronaut, and fourth on NASA's all-time list. She was also the first person to run a marathon in space.

