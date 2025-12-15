Sunil Lahri recollects walking barefoot on sand in 50 degree celsius for ‘Ramayan’

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Actor Sunil Lahri, who essayed the role of Lakshman in the epic show ‘Ramayan’, has recollected one of the most challenging sequences from the show.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself talking to the camera, as he shared the details of the kevat scene from the show.

In the video, he said, “Jai Ram Ji ki, you all must be familiar with this sequence from ‘Ramayana’. Shooting this sequence was not that easy. It was very difficult. We shot this sequence in the temperature of 50 degree celsius. In this sequence, when we got down from the boat. Ramanand Sagar wanted us to walk barefoot in the scorching sun and in the sand. Think about it, to walk barefoot on the sand, in the scorching sun”.

He further mentioned, “We requested him, ‘Please, can we use footwear?’. He refused. Maybe it was Ram Ji's wish. We walked barefoot in the scorching sand. We got bruises on our feet. We couldn't even wear our shoes properly. It was very painful and difficult. But your love, respect and love made us forget all the difficulties. Keep this love and respect. Thank you very much. Jai Shree Ram”.

‘Ramayan’ is one of Indian television’s most defining cultural moments. The series aired on Doordarshan, and transformed Sunday mornings into a nationwide ritual, with streets emptying as families gathered around their TV sets. The show is based on Valmiki’s epic, and presents the story of Lord Ram with devotion, moral clarity, and simplicity, making it accessible across ages and regions. Arun Govil’s calm, dignified portrayal of Ram and Deepika Chikhalia’s serene Sita became iconic, blurring the line between actor and deity in public imagination.

The restrained production, traditional dialogues, and reverent pacing reinforced the epic’s spiritual gravity rather than spectacle. Beyond entertainment, Ramayan shaped collective memory, religious consciousness, and television history in India.

--IANS

