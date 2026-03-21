Sunil Grover says 'Achhe kapde pehna lo' as he turns into a Presswala

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Comedian and actor Sunil Grover has proved time and again that despite all the fame, he loves to stay connected to his roots.

In another example, the 'Jawan' actor was seen turning into a presswala in his latest social media post.

Sunil uploaded a video of himself ironing a pair of pants at a small roadside shop.

Just like our typical press wala, he first sprinkled some water on the cloth and then used a coal iron on it to get rid of all the wrinkles.

For the caption, Sunil penned, "Hello friends! Achhe kapde pehna lo (sic)".

He also included the track, "Wahan Kaun Hai Tera Musafir" by S D Burman from the 1965 movie "Guide" featuring Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman in the lead.

Sunil loves to find joy in such simple things in life.

Earlier this month, the 'Goodbye' actor was seen spending some quality time with his unique friends, whom he met during his latest trip to the highway.

He took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a clip of himself lovingly feeding a little calf.

For the caption, Sunil wrote, "Made some new friends on the highway (sic)".

Before that, Sunil treated his Insta Fam with videos of him washing clothes at a roadside hand pump and making perfectly round rotis on a traditional ‘chulha’.

Sunil has also been receiving a lot of praise for his perfect mimicry of any character he chooses to play.

Recently, veteran actor Gajraj Rao called Sunil the greatest 'shape-shifter' of our times.

Gajraj said that Sunil enters the soul of the person he decides to portray on the screen.

"I am a fan of Sunil Grover, whatever he does delights the heart. When he comes on stage as Kapil Dev, Kapil Dev watches him with admiration; when he takes on the form of Salman, he starts to resemble Salman … he can become Dara Singh, Sidhu, Aamir Khan, Rajamouli, anything," the 'Badhaai Ho' actor penned on social media.

--IANS

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