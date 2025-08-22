August 22, 2025 3:50 PM हिंदी

Suniel Shetty wishes wife Mana on her 60th birthday with a beautiful video

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty took to Instagram today to pen an emotional note for his wife, Mana Shetty, on her 60th birthday. Sharing a picture with her, he wrote, “No words just hugs… 16 to 60 with you… both believing they’re the lucky one … happy 60th birthday wifey @withlove.mana.”

The post, which quickly garnered thousands of likes and comments, reflects the bond the couple has shared for over three decades. Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty's love story has often been spoken about in the industry. Mana, who was born as Monisha Qadri, comes from a Muslim background. She is the daughter of a Gujarati Muslim architect and a Punjabi social activist. Despite cultural differences, their love stood strong. Initially, Suniel Shetty's parents were hesitant about the marriage, but the actor had made up his mind to marry Mana. The couple eventually tied the knot in 1991, after years of courtship.

Mana Shetty has built her own identity as well, beyond being Suniel Shetty's wife. She has been involved in several philanthropic initiatives and also manages her real estate business. The couple are proud parents to two children, son Ahaan Shetty and daughter Athiya Shetty. While Ahaan made his Bollywood debut with Tadap in 2021, Athiya has acted in films like Hero and Motichoor Chaknachoor. Athiya is married to cricketer KL Rahul, making Mana Shetty his mother-in-law.

Suniel Shetty, who often describes his wife as his biggest strength, continues to share glimpses of their life together on social media. His latest birthday wish for her not only highlighted their journey from teenage years to senior milestones, but also showcased the enduring companionship between the two. Fans and celebrities alike flooded the comment section with love and wishes for Mana Shetty, praising the couple for setting an example of commitment togetherness in the industry.

--IANS

rd/

