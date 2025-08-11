August 11, 2025 7:46 PM हिंदी

Suniel Shetty turns 64: Athiya, Ahan & K L Rahul drop lovely birthday wishes

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty has turned 64 years old on Monday, and his family decided to shower him with love.

Wishing his father on his special day, Ahan Shetty took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy birthday papa. Thank you for your constant and steady support, your quiet wisdom, and the way you've always been there without needing to be asked. I love you @suniel.shetty."

The 'Dhadkan' actor's daughter, Athiya Shetty, also penned a lovely birthday wish for her daddy dear, saying, "Happy birthday to the best father and now the best Ajja. We love you sooo much! Thank you for all that you are @suniel. shetty."

Suniel's son-in-law, KL Rahul went on to share, "Happy happy birthday Ajja @suniel.shetty keep inspiring us with everything you do. And pls rest more."

Last Monday, Suniel and Ahan celebrated Team India’s thrilling win over England directly from the Oval stadium in London.

Taking to their Instagram accounts, the father and son duo dropped a joint post with photos and videos from the stadium during the winning moment.

“2 incredible days at The Oval! What a game and what a win! Come on India, always my India," they captioned the post.

Suniel and Ahan traveled to London to witness the match live and lend their support to team India’s opener KL Rahul.

Team India secured a thrilling 6-run victory against England in the final Test at The Oval, clinching the series.

Coming to his professional commitments, Suniel was recently seen as the suspended special investigations officer, Vikram Sinha, in the action-packed series, "Hunter 2".

Talking about his role, he revealed that as a father himself, it wasn’t hard for him to connect to Vikram’s pain.

"Revenge becomes personal when it’s about your family. I’ve always loved action, but action with emotional heft? That’s another level—both to perform and to watch," he shared.

Up next, Suniel will reprise his iconic role as Shyam in Priyadarshan's "Hera Pheri 3", co-starring Akshay Kumar.

--IANS

pm/

