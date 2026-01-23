Suniel Shetty tells son Ahan: ‘Border 2’ isn’t about war, it’s a reminder of why peace exists

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) As “Border 2” starring his son Ahan Shetty hits the big screens on Friday, Suniel Shetty shared a deeply personal reflection on what the franchise has meant to him over the years. Calling Border more than just a film, the actor said it became a responsibility he carried long after the cameras stopped rolling.

The actor took to his Instagram, where he shared a reel video featuring glimpses from his 1997 film “Border” and the latest release “Border 2” featuring his son Ahan. He added the song “Mitti Ke Bete” track playing in the backdrop.

Reflecting on the journey coming full circle, Suniel spoke about the emotion of watching the uniform being worn again by Ahan on screen, not as nostalgia, but as a reminder of discipline, sacrifice, courage, and the quiet strength of those who serve the nation.

“Border 2 releases today. My Sun, today I must tell you that for me, Border was never just a film I acted in. It became a responsibility I carried long after the cameras stopped rolling. (sic).”

He added: “Years later, watching you wear the uniform brings it full circle - not as nostalgia, but as a reminder. Of discipline. Sacrifice. Silence. Courage.”

Suniel tells Ahan that Border 2 is not about glory or war, but about understanding why peace exists. He added that a border is not where the country ends, but where courage begins, and that some stories go beyond cinema to live on in the spine of the nation.

“This film isn’t about glory. This film isn’t about war. It’s a reminder of why peace exists. A border isn’t where the country ends - it’s where courage begins. And some stories don’t stay on screen - they stay in the spine of a nation.”

Emphasising the true meaning of the uniform, he concluded: “May we never forget what that uniform truly stands for. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat.”

“Border 2” is based on the 1971 war and some true events. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh.

Meanwhile, J.P. Dutta’s blockbuster “Border’ was released in 1997. The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles, alongside Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi, and Rajiv Goswami.

