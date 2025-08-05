August 05, 2025 3:11 PM हिंदी

Suniel Shetty: I still believe I’m far from my best

Suniel Shetty: I still believe I’m far from my best

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Suniel Shetty, who is currently seen in the second season of “Hunter”, said he still believes he is far from his best, and that’s what keeps him going. For the veteran actor, “reinvention is survival.”

“Watching this new generation work — their focus, their scale, the depth they bring — you can’t help but learn. I’ve always been obsessed with fitness, and I keep switching things up there. Acting is no different. You adapt. You absorb,” Suniel said.

He added: I still believe I’m far from my best, and that’s what keeps me going. Reinvention is survival. And honestly, having kids at home constantly reminding you how things are shifting helps keep you on your toes,” he added.

For Anusha Dandekar, Hunter 2, wasn’t just her first Hindi series.

“Hunter 2 threw me in the deep end, and definitely pushed me outside my comfort zone, but weirdly, it also felt like home. That may sound contradictory, but I’ve always been super active, into sporty stuff — so the physical side came naturally. But it was still challenging because this was my first Hindi series, and it wasn’t just about doing action,” said Anusha.

What pushed her was the emotion, the unpredictability, and playing someone far from who she is.

“There wasn’t much prep time either. I auditioned, signed on, and suddenly we were rolling. It was intense, but also one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve had. I gave it everything.”

Hunter Season 2, which also stars Jackie Shroff, is now streaming for free on Amazon MX Player.

Talking about the series, the stakes skyrocket as Vikram receives a chilling call from his daughter, presumed dead, only to discover she's with the enigmatic salesman.

Suniel will next be seen in “Welcome To The Jungle”. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film boasts a massive budget.

It stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

Presented by Base Industries Group, 'Welcome to the Jungle' is produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah and is scheduled for a grand theatrical release in the Christmas week, on December 20.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

‘Raanjhanaa’ and AI controversy: Farhan Akhtar comes out in support of director Aanand L. Rai

‘Raanjhanaa’ and AI controversy: Farhan Akhtar comes out in support of director Aanand L. Rai

Lokesh Kanakaraj completed a big film like Coolie with Rs five crore to spare, says Nagarjuna

Lokesh Kanakaraj completed a big film like Coolie with Rs five crore to spare, says Nagarjuna

Rs 630 crore detected in undisclosed income via crypto transactions in 2 fiscals: Govt

Rs 630 crore detected in undisclosed income via crypto transactions in 2 fiscals: Govt

Adani Ports clocks 21 pc revenue jump at Rs 9,126 crore in Q1, logistics sees 2X surge

Adani Ports clocks 21 pc revenue jump at Rs 9,126 crore in Q1, logistics sees 2X surge

India and Philippines are friends by choice and partners by destiny: PM Modi

India and Philippines friends by choice, partners by destiny: PM Modi

ED grills Anil Ambani in Rs 17,000-crore loan fraud

ED grills Anil Ambani in Rs 17,000-crore loan fraud

India, Philippines conduct first bilateral maritime exercise, strengthen naval ties

India, Philippines conduct first bilateral maritime exercise, strengthen naval ties

That would be something special: Gayle on potential reunion with Kohli and De Villiers in WCL 2026

That would be something special: Gayle on potential reunion with Kohli and De Villiers in WCL 2026

Arms worth $2 bn shipped to Pakistan: Indian Army shows US the mirror amid Trump tirade

Arms worth $2 bn shipped to Pakistan: Indian Army shows US the mirror amid Trump tirade

Vidya Balan reveals why she cracked up during director’s briefing for ‘Parineeta’

Vidya Balan reveals why she cracked up during director’s briefing for ‘Parineeta’