Suniel & Ahan Shetty groove on 'Jaate Hue Lamhon' together in a wholesome moment

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Actor Ahan Shetty is all set to take forward the legacy of his father, Suniel Shetty, with his next, "Border 2".

In a wholesome moment, the father and son duo were seen grooving on the revamped version of the "Jaate Hue Lamhon" track from the sequel.

It must be noted that the original version of the song was picturized on Suniel in the 1997 drama "Border".

Wishing everyone on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sakranti, Ahaan reflected on the glorious legacy that has been bestowed upon him by his father.

He shared the caption in Hindi, "Waqt ke saath patang badalti hain par virasaat hi dor har udaan ko taqat deti hain. Patang aur dor alag sahi par hamesha jude huye. Makar Sakranti ki shubkamnaye (sic)."

Meanwhile, Suniel got teary-eyed during the launch of the revamped version of the song “Jaate Hue Lamhon” as he opened up about Ahan's major setback after his debut movie “Tadap” (2021) failed to perform at the box office.

He added that "Border 2" is the best possible movie Ahan could have gotten as his second project.

Visibly emotional, Suniel was heard saying, “It is his second film aur itni badi film milna… Bahut hi responsible film hai. When Ahan was doing the film, maine tabhi unse kaha tha ke ‘Ahan, it is not just uniform. Remember this...”

“If the country is known for its progress, it is also known for courage and the courage these officers give us. And the only thing I told him was whatever you do, do it with your heart….Getting such a big film is huge. From a father’s point of view, indebted", he added.

Suniel further shared that, contrary to the perception that star kids have it easy, Ahan faced a challenging phase in his professional life.

“After his first film, there was a little break. You know, there’s always turmoil in our lives. Sab bolte hain ke Suniel Shetty ka beta hai kaam toh bahut hi milta hai…. But somewhere or the other, there’s a lot that Ahan went through in life," shared the 'Dhadkan' actor.

--IANS

pm/