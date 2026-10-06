Suneeta Rao recalls ‘wrongly credited’ ‘In the Night, No Control’ starring Rekha, Akshay Kumar

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Known for belting out hits such as ‘Paree Hoon Main’ and ‘Talaash’ Suneeta Rao recalled her 90s Bollywood playback hit “In the Night, No Control” from “Khiladiyon Ke Khiladi”, featuring Rekha and Akshay Kumar, sharing that the song was wrongly credited to another singer for years before her name was finally corrected.

Suneeta took to Instagram, where she shared the music video of Rekha and Akshay’s song from the 1996 film directed by Umesh Mehra.

“A sizzling slice of my Bollywood playback history! This song called “In the night, no control”, from the film “Khiladiyon ke Khiladi”, was one of my hits back in the 90’s, but was wrongly credited to some other singer,” Suneeta wrote as the caption.

She mentioned that the song was a sensation back in the day.

“Featuring the fiery Rekha and heartthrob Akshay Kumar and released by Tips, with composer Anu Malik at his best, this was a sensation back in the day with both actors scorching the screen with their chemistry!” Suneeta said.

The singer added: “Thanks to the determined efforts by @singhsherley the wonderful Sherley Singh and her MRM music rights company, the error was corrected and now the credit line even spells my name right!! Kudos and thanks! Watch this song on you tube it’s quite a riot!”

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi also stars Raveena Tandon and former WWF (now WWE) wrestlers Brian Adams as Crush and Brian Lee as The Undertaker. It was the 5th highest-grossing movie of the year 1996. It was the fourth installment in the Khiladi series. This was Rekha's second negative role after Madam X.

The film follows Akshay, who ends up joining a gang led by a gangster named Maya while searching for his missing brother. To win her confidence, he has to prove his physical prowess and beat his rival in a wrestling match.

--IANS

dc/