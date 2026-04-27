April 27, 2026 11:02 AM हिंदी

Sun Pharma to acquire US-based Organon in nearly $11.75 billion deal

Sun Pharma to acquire Organon in nearly $11.75 billion all-cash deal

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) India’s major drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Monday announced that it will acquire New York-listed Organon & Co in an all-cash deal valued at $11.75 billion, its biggest overseas acquisition to date.

Under the agreement, the pharmaceutical firm will acquire 100 per cent of Organon’s outstanding shares at $14 per share, translating into an enterprise valuation of $11.75 billion and an equity value of around $3.99 billion, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company said the acquisition is aligned with its strategy to scale up its innovative medicines business while strengthening its presence in established brands and branded generics.

The deal will also enable Sun Pharma to enter the biosimilars segment as a top global player.

Following the acquisition, the combined entity is expected to be among the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies, with revenues of around $12.4 billion, while strengthening its position in women’s health and biosimilars.

New Jersey-based Organon operates across women’s health, biosimilars, and established medicines, with a portfolio of over 70 products and a presence in more than 140 countries.

The transaction, approved by the boards of both companies, expected to close in early 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and Organon shareholders’ approval.

Sun Pharma plans to fund the deal through a mix of internal accruals and debt financing.

For the year ended December 2025, Organon reported revenue of $6.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 billion.

Commenting on the deal, Sun Pharma Executive Chairman Dilip Shanghvi said the acquisition would help build a stronger and more diversified platform, while Managing Director Kirti Ganorkar highlighted synergy and growth opportunities from the integration.

Shares of Sun Pharma rose as much as 6.71 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,728.65 on the BSE in early trade on Monday.

--IANS

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Sun Pharma to acquire Organon in nearly $11.75 billion all-cash deal

Sun Pharma to acquire US-based Organon in nearly $11.75 billion deal