Ananya Panday's fur baby makes her realise that she needs a haircut

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday, who has recently added two more fur babies to her family - Honey and Lemon, has been spending a lot of time with them lately.

In her latest social media post, one of Ananya's furry friends made her realise that she urgently needs a haircut.

The 'CTRL' actress uploaded an adorable video on the stories section of her Instagram handle, where her four-legged friend was seen chewing on her hair.

"Polite way of telling me I need a haircut," read the text overlay on the video.

Ananya's adorable expression made the post even more appealing.

Recently, Ananya took to her Insta Stories and shared a photo of herself with her new pets.

Posing in a blue nightdress, she was seen lovingly holding Honey and Lemon while chilling in bed.

The text accompanying the photo read, "Say hello to my little boys Honey and Thumper", along with a red heart, evil eye, and flower emoji.

The 'Kesari: Chapter 2' actress is already a pet mom to her fur baby, Riot.

Later on, Ananya announced that she had decided to change the name of one of her furry friends.

Ananya revealed that Thumper will be called Lemon from now on.

Posting a cute picture of her fur baby on the photo-sharing app, she penned, "Hi sorry my name has officially changed to Lemon now!!! No Thumper."

On Holi this year, Ananya even celebrated the festival of colours with her furry companions.

She dropped a few glimpses of her Holi celebration with her pets on social media by uploading a carousel of pictures with her furry friends.

One of the pictures featured Ananya sitting on the floor with her two dogs and planting a kissy face while gently holding them close to herself.

Streaks of gulal were also visible on her cheeks and forehead.

--IANS

pm/