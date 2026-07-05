Sumona Chakravarti opens up on her health struggle, healing journey

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actress Sumona Chakravarti revealed that she has went through health struggle but has now emerged stronger on the other end. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and penned a long note about her healing journey.

She wrote, “Happy to resurface after a long time. I've been living under a rock for the last two months. I consciously stayed away from social media (for the majority of it atleast). On 4th May, I underwent surgery for the excision of my endometriosis, which had unfortunately progressed massively despite me trying to manage it for years. I guess it was finally time for me to say goodbye to it. I've spent the last two months healing-physically and mentally, And today, I can honestly say that I'm well. In fact, very well. My doctor and her team are nothing less than angels to me. For fixing me, taking care of me, and understanding what I was going through when nobody else really could. I will forever be grateful. I'm sharing this not for promotion or sympathy, but simply because this experience has brought about a massive shift in my perspective towards life”.

She further mentioned, “From wanting to delete WhatsApp and Instagram completely to realising that it really wasn't a practical move. After all, I'm not retiring to the mountains just yet. I have work. Family. Friends. Life. What I do want to change, however, is the way I use social media. I was never chasing the number game-be it likes, comments or followers. What I'd like instead is to build a community of like-minded humans. Especially women. A space where we can talk about health-physical and mental, perimenopause, endometriosis, general wellness, travel, places you've visited or want to, books I've read, plants, dogs, cats, food, choosing to be single, being independent, being child-free, or simply being a DINK (Double Income, No Kids) couple. These are just ideas in my head that I'm sharing, 1 don't yet know exactly how I'm going to execute them”.

She also spoke about the trolls, and how it’s important to slow down in the age of Internet where information travels at lightning speed.

She shared, “One thing I noticed over the years, apart from the usual comments on my posts -which are either trolling some body part of mine or just being perverted and/or crass (and unfortunately, they're almost always from men)-the good folks don't really engage publicly. They read. They like. They sometimes message me privately. And then they move on. So, what's the solution? Yes, I'm an actor. A female one. I'll attract a certain gentry. It comes with the territory. I'm going to continue working and acting. till my very last breath. So then...???? I've managed to keep most of my personal life private all these years, and I'd like to continue doing that. But if there's something from my personal life like my battle with endometriosis, that I know could genuinely help someone out there, I will most definitely share it”.

She went on, “One of the reasons I'm putting in the effort to write this instead of simply posting a picture is because I'll know how many people are actually willing to slow down, read through it, and decide to stay, maybe even engage! The difference between brewed coffee and instant coffee. You get the gist. I turned 38 in June last month. Birthday came. And it went. Social media didn't know. But the people who truly matter remembered. They called. They messaged. Some people I hadn't heard from in years reached out with the warmest birthday wishes. (N yes i know you can really like someone & not know their bday, that's absolutely okay). The point am trying to make is, it reminded me that Instagram isn't the benchmark for love, relationships or how much you're remembered”.

She continued, “Real life is. I'm far more interested in paying attention to the life I'm actually living than announcing every moment of it. Mércury retrograde or not. Post surgery, I now have three visible scars on my abdomen. Do I know they'll fade with time? YES Do they still bother me every time I see them? Also YES!! But then 'l remind myself-SCARS & MEMORIES ARE PROOF OF A LIFE LIVED. At 38, I'm realising that growing older isn't something to fear. It's a privilége. If age brings a little more wisdom, a little more perspective, a little more gratitude, and a few scars along the way. I'll take every single one of them”.

“I want my Instagram to be an actual reflection of who lam. (Not that it hasn't been all this while, but yes, I've given in to trends and all the jazz from time to time.) Not a filtered, edited version of life that we so often see on social media & get carried away. Life isn't happy-happy all the time. Duhh 3 I'll continue posting about work, doing paid collaborations (till I build my dream corpus ), and share my workouts-because I know someone out there is getting motivated and inspired. I've realised that being a public figure comes with a certain responsibility. I do have the power to influence, simply by virtue of being an actor. So why not use it for some actual good?. If you'd like, stay. I'd love to have you here”, she added.

--IANS

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