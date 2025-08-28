August 28, 2025 2:19 PM हिंदी

Sumbul Touqeer Khan shows off her boxing skills to Rishi Saxena on the sets of 'Itti Si Khushi'

Mumbai Aug 28 (IANS) The Television show “Itti Si Khushi” has been garnering love for its heartwarming and emotional narrative. The show that stars actors Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Rishi Saxena has been grabbing people's attention.

The on-screen pair has been having a gala time shooting together. A recent moment from the sets had everyone amused when Sumbul’s playful side came to the forefront.

Between shots, Sumbul was mimicking light punches for fun, when Rishi jokingly encouraged her to actually try one. After double-checking with him, Sumbul went ahead and delivered a punch which turned out to be quite powerful!

Recalling the moment, Rishi quipped, “I have to be honest, it was quite a punch! That’s when Sumbul revealed she’s into boxing. I think I underestimated the impact her punch can make!” He further added, “What’s truly amazing about Sumbul is how she balances her energy offscreen and onscreen. As Anvita, she is composed, controlled, and carries a lot of emotional weight. But between shots, she’s this bundle of energy - funny, mischievous, and so full of life. That balance makes her a joy to work with.”

For the uninitiated, “Itti Si Khushi” is the story of Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan), a 21-year-old girl who shoulders the responsibility of her family in the absence of her mother and an emotionally unavailable father, nurturing her 5 younger siblings and holding her family together. The show’s portrayal of resilience and small joys has struck an instant chord with audiences. Joining her in this journey is actor Rishi Saxena, who essays the role of Sanjay - a righteous cop and Anvita’s childhood friend.

In recent episodes of the show, viewers have seen a softer shade of Sanjay as he deals with his long-held crush on Anvita and finds small, endearing ways to pursue her. Their bond, layered with childhood comfort and newfound emotions, adds charm to the narrative and has already become a talking point among fans. Interestingly, while their onscreen equation is full of subtle romance and restrained emotions, their offscreen camaraderie is filled with fun and laughter.

