Suhana Khan's intense workout shocks Khushi Kapoor, latter says ‘Not Normal’

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Actress Suhana Khan has once again grabbed attention with her intense fitness routine.

The actress, also known for being Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, recently shared a video on her social media handle showing her performing pull-ups at the gym. Through the post, the actress was seen highlighting her dedication towards strength training and fitness.

In the video, Suhana is seen pulling herself up on a bar with great control and impressive balance. Her trainer is seen closely supervising her from below. Dressed in a brown fitted workout outfit, Suhana appears focused as she completes the challenging exercise with ease. Sharing the clip, Suhana captioned it as, “Pulling myself up when I’m down”.

Reacting to the video, her close friend and actress Khushi Kapoor who seemed stunned to see Suhana perform the exercise with such ease highlighted that it's not easy. Taking to the comments section of Suhana’s social media account, Khushi wrote, “Not normal omg”.

For the uninitiated, Suhana Khan is the daughter of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan. After completing her education in acting abroad, Suhana made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s web movie The Archies.

The film marked Suhana's entry into the film industry and she received mixed responses for her acting skills from audiences and critics alike.

Suhana Khan is now gearing up for her big-screen debut with King, where she will be seen sharing screen space with her father Shah Rukh Khan for the first ever time. The movie that has been produced by Siddharth Anand, has already generated significant buzz.

The makers along with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan recently shared its release date announcement on social media with a powerpack AV.

–IANS

rd/