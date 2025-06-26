Suhail Nayyar recalls how late Rishi Kapoor waited to give him cues on the sets of ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actor Suhail Nayyar shared a heartfelt memory from the sets of “Sharmaji Namkeen,” highlighting the warmth and generosity of the late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

Nayyar revealed that during a crucial emotional scene, Kapoor—despite having completed his part for the day—chose to stay back on set to give him live cues. Speaking to IANS, Suhail recalled the pivotal moment from the film that left a lasting impression on him, both as an actor and as a person. The ‘Jee Karda’ actor shared how during a tense father-son confrontation scene, Rishi Kapoor had completed his portion and the crew had announced pack-up. However, upon learning that Suhail’s close-up was still pending, Kapoor chose to stay back—not as a requirement, but out of sheer support.

“I remember during a confrontational scene in Sharmaji Namkeen, Rishi ji had wrapped up his part, and pack-up was announced. But he asked if my close-up was still pending. When the team said yes, he insisted on staying to give me cues. That gesture meant the world to me. If you watch that father-son confrontation in the film, it feels very real—just like how such moments are in real life,” shared Nayyar

“Sharmaji Namkeen,” which marked Rishi Kapoor’s final film, was written and directed by debutante Hitesh Bhatia. The comedy drama was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. The 2022 released featured two actors—Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal—portraying the same character within the same film. While it marks Kapoor’s final posthumous appearance on screen, the film also stars Juhi Chawla, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, Isha Talwar, Suhail Nayyar, and Taaruk Raina in key supporting roles.

Production for the film began in January 2020 but came to an unexpected halt following the passing of Rishi Kapoor on 30 April 2020. To complete the project, Paresh Rawal was brought in to portray the same character and finish the remaining scenes. “Sharmaji Namkeen” eventually premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 31 March 2022.

--IANS

ps/