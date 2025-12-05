Sufi shrine in Pakistan becomes 'notorious' centre for conversion of Hindu girls

Islamabad, Dec 4 (IANS) A leading minority rights organisation has raised its deep concerns over the Pir Sarhandi shrine in Pakistan's Umerkot region, stating that the Sufi shrine has become one of the most "notorious" centres for the conversion of Hindu girls and women in Sindh province, especially those from poor and lower-caste communities.

According to the Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM), for years, Hindu families of the indigenous communities, including Bheel, Meghwar, and Kohli across Sindh, have accused the shrine of being directly involved in the abduction, coercion, and forced conversion of their daughters. The rights body stated that many of these girls are minors, some as young as 12–15 years old.

“In a region where Hindus make up over 50 per cent of the population, the Sarhandi shrine has become a symbol of fear for minority families — many now believe any daughter who steps outside is at risk of never returning home," the VOPM posted on X.

At the centre of this controversy, the rights body said, is cleric of the shrine Pir Muhammad Ayub Jan Sarhandi, who proudly claims to have overseen "thousands" of conversions — almost all of them Hindu girls, while his brother, Pir Waliullah, echoes the same boast.

"These conversions often follow the same disturbing pattern: A Hindu girl disappears — sometimes lured, sometimes abducted — then reappears at the Sarhandi shrine already converted and married to a Muslim man, without age checks or consent verification," the VOPM stated.

"The shrine's madrassa, Gulzar-i-Khalil, is described as a rapid conversion pipeline. Ceremonies are conducted instantly. Critics say this speed serves one purpose: to give abductors legal cover before families can intervene," it added.

The rights body noted that cases linked to the shrine — like Kavita Meghwar in 2017, Arzoo Kumari in 2024, and multiple unnamed minors in 2025 — highlight how Hindu girls are routinely pulled into this cycle of forced conversion, leaving their families powerless and silenced.

Despite repeated protests by Hindu communities, activists, and lawmakers, VOPM said, the shrine continues to operate freely, and its political connections, especially with Pakistan Muslim League (F) and local power brokers, created an environment of impunity.

"While the group insists conversions are ‘voluntary,’ the overwhelming pattern—underage girls, sudden disappearances, rushed marriages, and blocked investigations—tells a different story: a system built on exploiting vulnerable Hindu women," the rights body stressed

