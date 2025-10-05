Sudhanshu Pandey takes blessings from Premanand Maharaj

October 05, 2025 11:34 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actor Sudhanshu Pandey sought blessings from Premanand Maharaj during his visit to Vrindavan.

Taking to his IG, he dropped a few pictures and a video of his interaction with the saint.

When Pramanand Maharaj asked the 'Anupamaa' actor if he chants the divine name, he shared that he has been totally submitted to Lord Shiva for the last 2 decades.

Sudhanshu was heard saying, "My better half has started chanting the divine name recently, and I have also started it a little bit. I have been fully devoted to Lord Mahakal (Shiva) for the last 20 years."

To this, Maharaj said that Lord Vishnu and Shiva are the two names of the same divine energy. He added that what is important is to keep him in one's heart and memory.

"Radhe Radhe. Again got the privilege of receiving the blessings of the most revered Shri Premanand ji Maharaj," Sudhanshu captioned the post.

On Thursday, Sudhanshu praised Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan for his directorial debut, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood.”

He took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video of himself tapping a foot to the "Ghafoor" track from the series.

Dressed in a black suit, Sudhanshu was seen showing his signature moves.

Lauding Aryan’s work in his first directorial venture, the ‘Khiladi 420’ actor wrote on social media, “I rarely follow a trend but this I couldn’t resist .. The best series and the best song .. This is my tribute to the new n most amazing youn talent @___aryan___ Wishing Everyone a very happy Dussehra and Vijay dashmi .. May the good always win over the Bad … inside or outside of us ..#badsofbollywood #love #gaffoor #music Thank u @sagarparekh0111 for making this reel .. ur a genius. (sic)”

On the work front, Sudhanshu was last seen as Vanraj Shah in the popular Star Plus show “Anupamaa.” After garnering a lot of praise during his four-year run on the series, he opted out of the drama in August 2024.

--IANS

pm/

