Sudhanshu Pandey admires Rajnath Singh's farsightedness as he meets the Defense Minister

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Popular television actor Sudhanshu Pandey was in awe of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's farsightedness and grounded nature as he got the opportunity to meet the politician recently.

Publishing two pictures from his meeting with the Union Minister, Sudhanshu shared on his official Instagram handle, "A casual but profound discussion with a politician jinke vyaktitva mein mitti KI Khushboo hai aur Vichaaron mein adbhut durdarshita.. Aapse Bohot kuch seekhne ko mila sir @rajnathsinghbjp @defenceminindia...Aapke Anmol samay ke liye sadaiv kritagya...JAI MAHAKAAL (sic)."

It is not known why the actor met Rajnath Singh, or even what the two talked about during their meet.

On another note, apart from being a talented actor, Sudhanshu is also an incredible singer.

Recently, the 'Anupamaa' actor had his first experience singing on the street with a local artist.

He also uploaded a clip on social media of his lovely rendition of the "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" song by legendary Kishore Kumar.

Terming the experience as "fun", Sudhanshu mentioned on Insta, "There is always a first time of something in ur life , for me it was the first time I randomly sang on a street and BOYYY WAS IT FUN !!! All thanks to my brother from another mother , my mentor my family @vijaynagpal_drishti @drishtiplatinum And my lil brother from another mother @nitinpatodi...THANK GOD FOR SMALL MERCIES .. GRATEFUL...JAI MAHAKAAL (Sic)".

Back in November 2025, Sudhanshu was seen beautifully singing the "Mujhe Raat Din Bas" track from the 1999 drama "Sangharsh"

While posting the video on the internet, he shared, "Dropping the video of him singing the lovely number on social media, Sudhanshu wrote in the caption, "Ok so normally I post a song as a weekend treat but how about starting the week with a little music.. Feel good .. feel musical .. feel love .. feel god … coz feeling is most important .. ( blame the intense cardio for my gulaabi chehr #music #singeractor #sudhanshupandey...JAI MAHAKAAL."

--IANS

pm/