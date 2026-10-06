Sudesh Bhosale shares ink sketch of Vinod Khanna drawn during his school days on his birth anniversary

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Singer Sudesh Bhosale remembered legendary actor Vinod Khanna on his birth anniversary by sharing a nostalgic ink sketch that he had drawn during his school days.

Sharing the sketch on Instagram, he recalled his admiration for the late actor and said the artwork brought back memories of his younger days. “Remembering the legendary Vinod Khanna on his birth anniversary. One of my all-time favourite actors, whose screen presence, charisma and timeless performances continue to live on in our hearts,” he wrote.

Sudesh revealed that the sketch was drawn by him when he was still in school. Looking at it years later, he said the artwork brought back “sweet, nostalgic memories” of those days. “A small sketch, but a lifetime of memories attached to it,” he added, while paying tribute to the actor with the words, “Forever admired. Forever remembered,” he added.

Vinod Khanna, known for his charismatic screen presence and memorable performances, remains one of the most celebrated actors of Hindi cinema.

Sudesh Bhosale has also lent his distinctive voice and mimicry skills to songs featuring Vinod Khanna. One such track is “Aa Idhar Aa Meri Jaan, Main Ek Pagal Ladki Hoon” from the 1991 action film “Khoon Ka Karz,” composed by the celebrated music duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal and sung alongside Alka Yagnik.

Vinod Khanna was born on October 6, 1946, and would have celebrated his 80th birthday this year.

Several celebrities took to social media to remember Vinod Khanna on his birth anniversary, including Jackie Shroff, who shared a heartfelt tribute to the late actor. Shroff marked the occasion on social media by sharing a heartfelt photo montage in memory of the late actor. The collection featured several throwback pictures from different stages of Vinod Khanna’s illustrious career, including glimpses of his iconic looks from his younger years.

Sharing the tribute, Jackie wrote, “Fondly remembering Vinod Khanna ji on his birth anniversary! Always in our hearts.”

For the unversed, Vinod Khanna passed away on April 27, 2017, at the age of 70, in Mumbai.

--IANS

ps/