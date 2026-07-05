July 05, 2026 6:15 PM हिंदी

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi bashes netizen for backing Siya Goyal: No culture can justify criminal behaviour

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi bashes netizen for backing Siya Goyal: No culture can justify criminal behaviour

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actor and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi bashed a netizen who tried to justify Siya Goyal's action, saying that she was being forced to marry Ketan Agarwal. Suchitra pointed out that such criminal behaviour cannot be justified with cultural differences.

The netizen claimed that if Siya had been in America or Europe, she would have had the opportunity to live with her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, and would not have been pressured to marry Ketan.

"If siya n Chetan were in America or Europe then easily then would have been living-in together ..... No ketan w would get access to her , forget marriage .... Forced marriage is wrong (sic)," the X user had shared.

Hitting back at the cybercitizen, Suchitra said that if Siya was not ready to marry Ketan, she had many other options, like eloping, or filing a case against her family.

"No culture can justify criminal behaviour. Shame on you and everyone who is trying to justify such criminal behavior. She could have run away, she could have eloped, she could have filed a case against her family too to force her into marraige against her concent. But to pre plan and push her fiance to death off a cliff- that is the mind of a psychopath," Suchitra's post on the micro-blogging site read.

For those unaware of the case that has shocked the entire nation, Ketan passed away after falling during a trek at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

It was initially believed that Ketan's sudden demise was a result of an accidental fall. However, further investigation hinted that it was an alleged murder reportedly planned by Ketan's fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary.

Both Siya and Chetan have been arrested by the police, and the investigation into the matter is presently underway.

--IANS

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