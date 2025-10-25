‘Such arrangements for the first time’: Passengers on special trains on Chhath Puja

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Delhi’s Anand Vihar railway station witnessed a massive crowd of passengers on Saturday ahead of the Chhath festival. Excitement filled the air as people prepared to travel to their hometowns in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh to celebrate and worship Chhath Puja with their families.

The four-day Chhath festival began on October 25 with Nahay-Khaay, marking the start of the festivities.

Passengers at Anand Vihar railway station expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by Indian Railways. Separate ticket counters were set up, making it easier for passengers to purchase tickets, while security was tightened. RPF personnel were seen assisting passengers and guiding them about ticketing and boarding details.

Speaking to IANS, passenger Mohan Rai said, “Everything is very comfortable. We are getting great facilities here. I want to thank the police and railway authorities for this arrangement.”

Another passenger, Rajan, added, “I am going to Bihar. The facilities are excellent — I have never seen such an arrangement before.”

To manage the surge in passenger traffic, the Indian Railways has made elaborate preparations. Special trains, additional coaches, and several passenger-friendly measures were introduced on major routes and at key stations. A round-trip Chhath Puja Special train has also been scheduled between Rani Kamlapati and Hazrat Nizamuddin.

This special train will comprise 22 LHB coaches, including two Second AC, three Third AC, six Economy Third AC, five Sleeper, four General Class, one SLRD, and one generator car.

According to the Railways Ministry, around 6,181 special trains have been planned for October 28 to facilitate passengers returning to their workplaces after the festive season. In total, over 12,000 special trains are being operated across the country, with more than 900 additional trips scheduled in the next three days to manage the festival rush.

Chhath Puja is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. It is also observed in parts of Nepal and among Indian communities worldwide. Dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and his sister Chhathi Maiya, the festival signifies purity, gratitude, and the well-being of one’s family.

--IANS

jk/dan