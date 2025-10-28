Subsidies on phosphorus, potash for Rabi 2025-26 to boost farmers’ income: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that subsidies on phosphorus and potash will not only make fertilisers available to the annadatas at affordable rates but will also boost their earnings.

Chaired by PM Modi, the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilisers for fixing the nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) rates for Rabi Season 2025-26 (from October 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026) on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers.

The tentative budgetary requirement for Rabi season 2025-26 would be approximately Rs 37,952.29 crore -- Rs 736 crore more than the budgetary requirement for Kharif season 2025.

“We are committed to the welfare of our farmer brothers and sisters across the country. In this direction, our government has taken a significant step by approving subsidies on phosphorus and potash fertilisers for the Rabi season of 2025-26,” PM Modi said in an X post.

This will not only make fertilisers available to farmers at affordable rates but will also increase their earnings, the Prime Minister added.

The subsidy, including Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NPKS (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potash, Sulphur) grades, will be provided based on approved rates for Rabi 2025-26, to ensure smooth availability of these fertilisers to the farmers at affordable prices.

It will help ensure the availability of fertilisers to farmers at subsidised, affordable, and reasonable prices will be ensured.

