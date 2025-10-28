October 28, 2025 11:34 PM हिंदी

Subsidies on phosphorus, potash for Rabi 2025-26 to boost farmers’ income: PM Modi

Subsidies on phosphorus, potash for Rabi 2025-26 to boost farmers’ income: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that subsidies on phosphorus and potash will not only make fertilisers available to the annadatas at affordable rates but will also boost their earnings.

Chaired by PM Modi, the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilisers for fixing the nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) rates for Rabi Season 2025-26 (from October 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026) on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers.

The tentative budgetary requirement for Rabi season 2025-26 would be approximately Rs 37,952.29 crore -- Rs 736 crore more than the budgetary requirement for Kharif season 2025.

“We are committed to the welfare of our farmer brothers and sisters across the country. In this direction, our government has taken a significant step by approving subsidies on phosphorus and potash fertilisers for the Rabi season of 2025-26,” PM Modi said in an X post.

This will not only make fertilisers available to farmers at affordable rates but will also increase their earnings, the Prime Minister added.

The subsidy, including Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NPKS (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potash, Sulphur) grades, will be provided based on approved rates for Rabi 2025-26, to ensure smooth availability of these fertilisers to the farmers at affordable prices.

It will help ensure the availability of fertilisers to farmers at subsidised, affordable, and reasonable prices will be ensured.

--IANS

na/dan

LATEST NEWS

Indian student who lost US visa status charged with stabbing 2 teens

Indian student who lost US visa status charged with stabbing 2 teens

Vidya Malavade reveals yoga is all about being 'fully present'

Vidya Malavade reveals yoga is all about being 'fully present'

Pakistan’s mystery spinner Tariq inspired to return to cricket by movie on MS Dhoni

Pakistan’s mystery spinner Tariq inspired to return to cricket by movie on MS Dhoni

‘Storm of the century’ makes landfall in Jamaica as island braces for huge damage

‘Storm of the century’ makes landfall in Jamaica as island braces for huge damage

‘Bundle of false promises’: BJP slams INDIA Bloc manifesto

‘Bundle of false promises’: BJP slams INDIA Bloc manifesto

Harshvardhan Rane says he will sign his next with Milap Zaveri blindly

Harshvardhan Rane says he will sign his next with Milap Zaveri blindly

‘One-Stop Centre’ providing lifeline to women victims of violence in Chamoli

‘One-Stop Centre’ providing lifeline to women victims of violence in Chamoli

Bharat Hooda powers Telugu Titans past Patna Pirates and sets up Qualifier 2 clash with Puneri Paltan at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Bharat powers Telugu Titans past Patna Pirates; sets up Qualifier 2 clash with Puneri Paltan

Subsidies on phosphorus, potash for Rabi 2025-26 to boost farmers’ income: PM Modi

Subsidies on phosphorus, potash for Rabi 2025-26 to boost farmers’ income: PM Modi

FWICE appeals PM Modi to posthumously confer Padma Shri to Satish Shah

FWICE appeals PM Modi to posthumously confer Padma Shri to Satish Shah