Shah Rukh Khan recalls going bowling in London during the 'DDLJ' shoot

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were recently in London to unveil the bronze statue of their characters Raj and Simran at Leicester Square, commemorating the 30th year of the iconic film "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge".

During a media interaction in London, SRK recalled a few beloved memories of going bowling at night in London during the 'DDLJ' shoot.

He shared that to shoot a film abroad used to be a different experience back then.

King Khan was heard saying, "It was very exciting at that time to go abroad and shoot, it still is, but you know, those were the initial days when you went and shot. For me, Dilwale was really the longest-running film shot abroad in Switzerland and in London, so it was really exciting. Post that we have come and shot a lot of films in the UK, but this was like the first of its kind."

Revising the time, when they went bowling after the shoot, Shah Rukh stated, "We were away from the Central London part, we used to go bowling at night, so that was new for us. And I think small areas had been designated for bowling and shopping on the outskirts. It was very exciting, a very exciting time to roam around in London."

Shah Rukh further revealed that as "DDLJ" was being made, they had no idea that the film would become this phenomenon.

"I’m very fortunate to have been part of cinema like this and very grateful. I think none of us, to be honest, had any idea DDLJ would become this in people’s hearts. I am sure Adi (Aditya Chopra) and all felt it would be a good film and everybody would like it, but I don’t think anyone would have ever imagined what it became and what it stands for," SRK shared.

