India, South Korea explore space cooperation, discuss strengthening ties

Seoul, Dec 6 (IANS) Indian Ambassador to South Korea Gourangalal Das and Korea Aerospace Administration (KASA) Administrator Yoon Youngbin on Saturday explored areas of space cooperation and ways to build business-to-business (B2B) engagements in both countries.

The Indian envoy and KASA administrator met at the Indian Embassy in Seoul and held talks on enhancing space cooperation between India and South Korea. According to the Embassy, the discussions stemmed from the recently concluded Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between KASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The two sides explored specific areas of space cooperation and ways to build business-to-business (B2B) engagements between the emerging private space sector in both countries. The Ambassador also congratulated KASA on the successful fourth NURI rocket launch.

The MoU between KASA and ISRO was signed to jointly pursue space projects, utilise science and technology infrastructure, and operate ground stations.

According to KASA, this agreement is expected to further strengthen strategic partnerships, particularly with the Global South.

On November 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in South Africa, reaffirming their commitment to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Both leaders had last met in June this year on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada's Kananaskis.

Following their first meeting, PM Modi had said that India and South Korea seek to work together in sectors like commerce, investment, technology, green hydrogen, space, shipbuilding and more.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had stated on June 18 that PM Modi and President Lee "reaffirmed their commitment to deepening India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership by exploring new avenues for cooperation through partnerships in areas of trade and economy, critical and emerging technologies," including "culture and P2P (people-to-people contacts), among others".

Noting that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries' special strategic partnership, President Lee had expressed hope for elevating bilateral relations to a new level "across the board".

