December 06, 2025 3:53 PM हिंदी

India, South Korea explore space cooperation, discuss strengthening ties

India, South Korea explore space cooperation, discuss strengthening ties

Seoul, Dec 6 (IANS) Indian Ambassador to South Korea Gourangalal Das and Korea Aerospace Administration (KASA) Administrator Yoon Youngbin on Saturday explored areas of space cooperation and ways to build business-to-business (B2B) engagements in both countries.

The Indian envoy and KASA administrator met at the Indian Embassy in Seoul and held talks on enhancing space cooperation between India and South Korea. According to the Embassy, the discussions stemmed from the recently concluded Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between KASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The two sides explored specific areas of space cooperation and ways to build business-to-business (B2B) engagements between the emerging private space sector in both countries. The Ambassador also congratulated KASA on the successful fourth NURI rocket launch.

The MoU between KASA and ISRO was signed to jointly pursue space projects, utilise science and technology infrastructure, and operate ground stations.

According to KASA, this agreement is expected to further strengthen strategic partnerships, particularly with the Global South.

On November 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in South Africa, reaffirming their commitment to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Both leaders had last met in June this year on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada's Kananaskis.

Following their first meeting, PM Modi had said that India and South Korea seek to work together in sectors like commerce, investment, technology, green hydrogen, space, shipbuilding and more.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had stated on June 18 that PM Modi and President Lee "reaffirmed their commitment to deepening India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership by exploring new avenues for cooperation through partnerships in areas of trade and economy, critical and emerging technologies," including "culture and P2P (people-to-people contacts), among others".

Noting that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries' special strategic partnership, President Lee had expressed hope for elevating bilateral relations to a new level "across the board".

--IANS

scor/sd/

LATEST NEWS

Ambedkar's principles of social justice echoes in today's governance, Modi Story shares 'insights' 

Ambedkar's principles of social justice echoes in today's governance, Modi Story shares 'insights' 

South Africa: 11 killed, 14 injured in Pretoria mass shooting (File image)

South Africa: 11 killed, 14 injured in Pretoria mass shooting

Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Varanasi to celebrate India hosting Commonwealth Games 2030

Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Varanasi to celebrate India hosting Commonwealth Games 2030

Complete all pending passenger refunds by 8 pm on Sunday: Centre to IndiGo

Complete all pending passenger refunds by 8 pm on Sunday: Centre to IndiGo

Radhika Apte says, 'I don't have any FOMO about missing out on anything'

Radhika Apte says, 'I don't have any FOMO about missing out on anything'

Shruti Pathak recollects her interaction with Kartik Aaryan during the recording of ‘‘Hum Dono’ from his upcoming film

Shruti Pathak recollects her interaction with Kartik Aaryan during ‘Hum Dono’ recording

Shabana Azmi says 'may you remain a seeker' as she wishes 'Salgirah mubarak' to Shekhar Kapur

Shabana Azmi says 'may you remain a seeker' as she wishes 'Salgirah mubarak' to Shekhar Kapur

Home loan rates expected to fall to pandemic lows after RBI repo rate cut

Home loan rates expected to fall to pandemic lows after RBI repo rate cut

Greaves calls it 'special, special day' after West Indies pull off historic draw (Credit: Windies Cricket/X)

Greaves calls it 'special, special day' after West Indies pull off historic draw

Biocon to fully integrate Biologics unit in $5.5 bn deal

Biocon to fully integrate Biologics unit in $5.5 bn deal