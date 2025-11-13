November 13, 2025 12:54 PM हिंदी

Subhash Ghai wishes Dharmendra a speedy recovery as the veteran actor continues treatment at home

Subhash Ghai wishes Dharmendra a speedy recovery as the veteran actor continues treatment at home

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai extended his heartfelt wishes to Dharmendra, praying for the legendary actor’s speedy recovery.

The ‘Sholay’ star is currently continuing his treatment at home, following recent health concerns. Ghai, who has shared a long-standing bond with Dharmendra, expressed his affection and respect for the actor while sending his warm message. On Thursday, the director took to his Instagram handle and shared his image with the senior actor. In the click, the two could be seen sitting together on a couch.

For the caption, Subhash Ghai wrote, “Our dearest HE-MAN OF OUR INDUSTRY SINCE 6 decades Our beloved DHARAM PA JEE. Wishing u v early recovery A star who always smiles n loves every one - big or small. He is beloved to everyone always. God bless him a healthy life.”(sic)

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who was recently discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, is reportedly stable and recovering well at home. In an exclusive interaction with IANS, Dr. Rajiv Sharma from the hospital shared that the legendary star has gone home “fully satisfied” after receiving the required treatment.

Sharing an update on the actor’s health, he stated, “Dharmendra ji has gone from the hospital with full satisfaction. His family has taken him home. Everything has been arranged for him.”

“He is in a stable condition. I request the public not to spread the false news but instead pray for his recovery so that he can celebrate his next birthday with pride.”

Dr. Pratit Samdani added, “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged. His recovery and treatment will continue at home.”

The 89-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital after complaining of breathlessness and was visited by his family members, including Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol. Several celebrities, such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Govinda, also dropped by to check on him.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Armaan Malik shares ‘Aakhri Salaam’ from De De Pyaar 2 is more about reflection than pain

Armaan Malik shares ‘Aakhri Salaam’ from De De Pyaar 2 is more about reflection than pain

Bihar Elections 2025: JD-U hoists ‘Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai’ posters ahead of results

‘Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai’ posters come up at JD(U) office in Patna ahead of counting

God has been kind always and blessed me, very happy to be back: Pant

God has been kind always and blessed me, very happy to be back: Pant

PCB announces revised schedule for tri-nation series involving SL, Zimbabwe

PCB announces revised schedule for tri-nation series involving SL, Zimbabwe

Jurel deserves a spot in playing XI, believe he’ll bat at 6: Pujara

Jurel deserves a spot in playing XI, I believe he’ll bat at 6: Pujara

India’s warehousing and logistics absorption rebounds 64 pc in July-September

India’s warehousing and logistics absorption rebounds 64 pc in July-September

Sheena Chohan reveals Angelina Jolie’s portrayal of ‘Maleficent’ inspired her devilish role in ‘Bhayaavah’

Sheena Chohan reveals Angelina Jolie’s portrayal of ‘Maleficent’ inspired her devilish role in ‘Bhayaavah’

Education is dead, says director Ram Gopal Varma (Photo Credit: Ram Gopal Varma/X)

Education is dead, says director Ram Gopal Varma

Aaditi Pohankar shares how she manages mental and emotional well-being while essaying intense roles

Aaditi Pohankar shares how she manages mental and emotional well-being while essaying intense roles

Campbell retuns, King dropped as WI name squad for NZ ODIs

Campbell returns, King dropped as WI name squad for NZ ODIs