Subhash Ghai wishes Dharmendra a speedy recovery as the veteran actor continues treatment at home

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai extended his heartfelt wishes to Dharmendra, praying for the legendary actor’s speedy recovery.

The ‘Sholay’ star is currently continuing his treatment at home, following recent health concerns. Ghai, who has shared a long-standing bond with Dharmendra, expressed his affection and respect for the actor while sending his warm message. On Thursday, the director took to his Instagram handle and shared his image with the senior actor. In the click, the two could be seen sitting together on a couch.

For the caption, Subhash Ghai wrote, “Our dearest HE-MAN OF OUR INDUSTRY SINCE 6 decades Our beloved DHARAM PA JEE. Wishing u v early recovery A star who always smiles n loves every one - big or small. He is beloved to everyone always. God bless him a healthy life.”(sic)

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who was recently discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, is reportedly stable and recovering well at home. In an exclusive interaction with IANS, Dr. Rajiv Sharma from the hospital shared that the legendary star has gone home “fully satisfied” after receiving the required treatment.

Sharing an update on the actor’s health, he stated, “Dharmendra ji has gone from the hospital with full satisfaction. His family has taken him home. Everything has been arranged for him.”

“He is in a stable condition. I request the public not to spread the false news but instead pray for his recovery so that he can celebrate his next birthday with pride.”

Dr. Pratit Samdani added, “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged. His recovery and treatment will continue at home.”

The 89-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital after complaining of breathlessness and was visited by his family members, including Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol. Several celebrities, such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Govinda, also dropped by to check on him.

