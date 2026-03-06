Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya spends time at SAI NSSC, Bengaluru; shares a meal with athletes

March 07, 2026 12:26 AM हिंदी

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, on Friday spent the evening at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Netaji Subhash Southern Regional Centre in Bengaluru, sharing a meal with the athletes.

The Minister put out a post on social media, praising the "delicious and nutritious" food and boosting the confidence of the athletes for energy and hard training, giving credit to the role that "Nutritious Food', plays in their progress as top-class sportspersons.

"Aaj ke din ka shaanadaar samaapan sai nssch, Bengaluru mein hamaare ethaleeton ke saath hua. (The day ended on a high note with our athletes at SAI NSSC, Bengaluru," Dr. Mandaviya wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

He noted that the SAI Bengaluru campus has received the "prestigious 5-Star 'Eat Right Campus' award from FSSAI".

"Din bhar kee kathor trening ke baad bhee khilaadiyon ke cheharon par jo oorja thee, vah dekhane laayak thee. Mainne bhee unake beech baithakar bhojan kee thaalee saajha kee. Is shaanadaar aur paushtik aahaar ko grahan karate hue ahasaas hua ki kyon is kaimpas ko fssai ka pratishthit 5-star aiat right champus sammaan mila hai. (The energy on the athletes' faces, even after a long day of rigorous training, was palpable. I sat among them and shared a plate of food. Eating this delicious and nutritious meal made me realise why this campus has received the prestigious 5-Star 'Eat Right Campus' award from FSSAI)," said Dr. Mandaviya.

The Minister also highlighted the role of nutritious food in the development of athletes.

"Kisee bhee khilaadee kee saphalata keval maidaan par nahin, balki daining tebal par bhee aakaar letee hai. Khelon mein utkrsht pradarshan ke lie kadee trening ke saath-saath sahee nutritious food jeet kee sabase majaboot neenv hai. (An athlete's success is shaped not only on the field, but also at the dining table. For excellence in sports, rigorous training, along with the right 'Nutritious Food,' is the strongest foundation for victory)," the Minister said in his post.

