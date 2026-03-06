IFL 2025-26: Gokulam Kerala face Namdhari; Chanmari host Sreenidi Deccan in Saturday's double-header

Manjeri/Aizawl, March 6 (IANS) Former champions Gokulam Kerala FC will face Namdhari Sports Academy in Indian Football League 2025-26 at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, while the newly-promoted Chanmari FC meet Sreenidi Deccan FC at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl.

Gokulam Kerala FC, who will be playing their home games at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri instead of their usual EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode, will hope to put on a better performance than their opening match of the season in front of a home crowd.

The Malabarians, who were one of the most consistent attacking sides last season, finishing fourth with 45 goals, currently have one point after a goalless opening-day draw against Chanmari FC. Despite dominating possession under head coach Derick Pereira and creating chances, they were unable to break the deadlock.

Reflecting on the opener, Pereira stated, "The first match is always difficult in a league. The team did really well. We could have been a bit more clinical. We need to improve, but overall, the performance was really good. I am okay with the performance, but not happy with the result."

Returning to their home turf, veteran goalkeeper Shibin Raj Kunniyil anticipates a massive boost. "The fans will motivate us tremendously. I hope we will get a positive result in front of our home fans," he said. Backed by this support, the two-time I-League champions will be desperate to find their clinical attacking rhythm and secure the points.

Standing in their way are Namdhari FC, who also arrive with one point following a 1-1 draw against Aizawl FC in their season opener. Trailing for most of the match, Namdhari secured a vital point thanks to Senegalese striker Abdoulaye Diallo, who tapped in a 96th-minute equaliser after a snapshot from Lotjem hit the upright.

Head coach Harpreet Singh acknowledged their initial struggles, stating, "It was a very close game. It’s been a long time since we played professional football. We were a bit rusty, but we settled down nicely in the second half."

Acknowledging the daunting task ahead in Manjeri, he added, "It will be really difficult against Gokulam playing on their home turf with the intimidating support. They have a very good squad. Their coach has a lot of experience with Indian Football. We need to be at our best."

Adding a fascinating layer to this matchup is the tactical and historical context. Anticipating the physical challenge, Pereira noted that Namdhari "play a typical Punjabi brand of football". However, he cautioned that it is “too early to assess any team in the competition”. Historically, the head-to-head record slightly favours the visitors overall.

In their four previous I-League encounters, Namdhari FC hold an edge with two wins to Gokulam’s one, alongside one draw, and a narrow 7-6 aggregate goal advantage. However, Gokulam Kerala will draw massive confidence from their most recent meeting on March 17, 2025, which they won 3-1.

Hosts, Gokulam Kerala, will be keen to build on the momentum of that recent 3-1 victory and make a strong impression at home, while Namdhari FC will look to draw on their overall historical advantage in what is expected to be a closely-fought contest.

Chanmari FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

In the evening fixture, newly-promoted Chanmari FC step into the IFL spotlight at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, backed by their passionate local crowd. The Mizoram-based club, runners-up in I-League 2 last season, opened their top-flight account by securing a hard-fought draw against heavyweights Gokulam Kerala.

Fielding an all-Indian starting XI comprising entirely of players from Mizoram, Chanmari showcased immense defensive discipline and chemistry. With goalkeeper Zothanmawia making crucial saves and attackers like Aron Vanlalrinchhana looking dangerous on the counter.

Sreenidi Deccan FC have always been perennial title contenders who are known for their structured approach. Unlike their opponents, Sreenidi Deccan travel to Aizawl, sitting pretty on three points after navigating a tricky opening weekend fixture against fellow debutants Diamond Harbour FC.

Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto’s side emerged with a 1-0 victory thanks to a 60th-minute strike from Cameroonian midfielder Fabrice Kah.

Despite their opening win, head coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto remains cautious of the challenge posed by the newly-promoted side. "Chanmari are new in the league. They are an unknown entity, and these types of opponents are always tough. They are playing really well. We need to do things right," Vaz Pinto noted.

Acknowledging the gruelling nature of the campaign, he added, "The league is very competitive. We will be facing challenges in every match. We need to be ready and adapt. We have to overcome all the challenges if we are to be the best in the league."

Echoing his coach's focus, Sreenidi Deccan midfielder Brandon Vanlalremdika acknowledged the home side's momentum while reiterating their sole objective. "They will be motivated after drawing against Gokulam," he stated. "As a team, we are focused on getting the three points."

Hosts Chanmari will look to continue their impressive start, while Sreenidi Deccan will rely on their vast experience to secure three points and take an early lead in the IFL table in what will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

--IANS

bsk/