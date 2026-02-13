Subhash Ghai shares ‘Vidhaata’ was his first film with Dilip Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar & Shammi Kapoor

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai took a trip down memory lane as he received a copy of the original poster of his 1982 action entertainer, "Vidhaata".

The movie is extremely special for the director as it marked his primary collaboration with some Bollywood legends, Dilip Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar, Shammi Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, and Sanjay Dutt.

Publishing the original poster of "Vidhaata" on his official Instagram handle, Ghai penned an emotional note, reminiscing about the good old days.

He further joked that the film has so many stories and memories associated with it that he can write an entire book on it.

The 'Taal' maker shared, "Thank u Anirudh for sending the copy of original poster of vidhaata as my first film with dilip sahib sanjiv kumar shammi kapoor n Padmini Kolhapur n with my nut-khutt star sanjay dutt as his own second film was declared as super hit in 1982. So many stories. So many memories. Need to write a book. (sic)"

Apart from those mentioned by Ghai in his post, "Vidhaata" further starred Madan Puri, Amrish Puri, Suresh Oberoi, and Sarika in pivotal roles, along with others.

The project narrates the journey of Shamsher Singh (Played by Dilip Kumar), who seeks revenge following the demise of his son, Pratap Singh. His grandson Kunal (Played by Sanjay Dutt) goes on a mission to avenge the death of his father and also ends up confronting the moral dilemmas that arise from his grandfather's double life.

The technical crew of the drama has Kalamkar Rao as the cinematographer, and Waman Bhonsle and Gurudutt Shirali as the editor with music scored by Kalyanji-Anandji.

Backed by Gulshan Rai under his banner Trimurti Films, "Vidhaata" was also remade in Kannada with the name "Pithamaha", in Malayalam as "Alakadalinakkare", and in Tamil as "Vamsa Vilakku".

