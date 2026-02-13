February 13, 2026 3:48 PM हिंदी

Subhash Ghai shares ‘Vidhaata’ was his first film with Dilip Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar & Shammi Kapoor

Subhash Ghai shares ‘Vidhaata’ was his first film with Dilip Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar & Shammi Kapoor

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai took a trip down memory lane as he received a copy of the original poster of his 1982 action entertainer, "Vidhaata".

The movie is extremely special for the director as it marked his primary collaboration with some Bollywood legends, Dilip Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar, Shammi Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, and Sanjay Dutt.

Publishing the original poster of "Vidhaata" on his official Instagram handle, Ghai penned an emotional note, reminiscing about the good old days.

He further joked that the film has so many stories and memories associated with it that he can write an entire book on it.

The 'Taal' maker shared, "Thank u Anirudh for sending the copy of original poster of vidhaata as my first film with dilip sahib sanjiv kumar shammi kapoor n Padmini Kolhapur n with my nut-khutt star sanjay dutt as his own second film was declared as super hit in 1982. So many stories. So many memories. Need to write a book. (sic)"

Apart from those mentioned by Ghai in his post, "Vidhaata" further starred Madan Puri, Amrish Puri, Suresh Oberoi, and Sarika in pivotal roles, along with others.

The project narrates the journey of Shamsher Singh (Played by Dilip Kumar), who seeks revenge following the demise of his son, Pratap Singh. His grandson Kunal (Played by Sanjay Dutt) goes on a mission to avenge the death of his father and also ends up confronting the moral dilemmas that arise from his grandfather's double life.

The technical crew of the drama has Kalamkar Rao as the cinematographer, and Waman Bhonsle and Gurudutt Shirali as the editor with music scored by Kalyanji-Anandji.

Backed by Gulshan Rai under his banner Trimurti Films, "Vidhaata" was also remade in Kannada with the name "Pithamaha", in Malayalam as "Alakadalinakkare", and in Tamil as "Vamsa Vilakku".

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

T20 WC: Hopefully UAE tweaks a few things with ball to get a better result, says Sharafu

T20 WC: Hopefully UAE tweaks a few things with ball to get a better result, says Sharafu

T20 WC: Scoring fifty in the tournament in India is special, says Canada’s Dhaliwal

T20 WC: Scoring fifty in the tournament in India is special, says Canada’s Dhaliwal

CPI likely to remain below 4 pc target; New series to better capture India’s consumption curve

CPI likely to remain below 4 pc target; New series to better capture India’s consumption curve

Subhash Ghai shares ‘Vidhaata’ was his first film with Dilip Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar & Shammi Kapoor

Subhash Ghai shares ‘Vidhaata’ was his first film with Dilip Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar & Shammi Kapoor

Pakistan: Over 91 per cent buildings in Sindh lack fire safety arrangements

Pakistan: Over 91 per cent buildings in Sindh lack fire safety arrangements

Bharti Singh breaks down watching her two month old Kaju get his first vaccination

Bharti Singh breaks down watching her two month old Kaju get his first vaccination

T20 WC: Muzarabani, Bennett star as Zimbabwe upset Australia by 23 runs

T20 WC: Muzarabani, Bennett star as Zimbabwe upset Australia by 23 runs

BJP slams Opposition over objections to Vande Mataram

BJP slams Opposition over objections to Vande Mataram

170 professional golfers to go under hammer for PGTI's 72 The League (Credit: PGTI)

170 professional golfers to go under hammer for PGTI's 72 The League

T20 WC: Farooq, Jawad come in as unchanged Canada elect to bat against UAE

T20 WC: Farooq, Jawad come in as unchanged Canada elect to bat against UAE