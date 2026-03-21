Subhash Ghai recalls his first film as an actor 'Taqdeer', shares throwback pic

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Subhash Ghai has delivered several noteworthy projects as a director, but did you know he has also done a few noteworthy projects as an actor.

In this latest post on Instagram, he recalled his first movie as an actor, which was "Taqdeer" back in 1967, alongside Bharat Bhushan, Shalini Mardolkar, Farida Jalal, and Johnny Walker.

Made under the direction of A. Salaam, "Taqdeer" shares the tale of a destitute widow who is forced to marry a man she dislikes for the well-being of her children.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Ghai remembered that he and Jalal Agha, young actors from The Pune Film Institute, were given short roles in the movie.

The 'Taal' maker even shared a black-and-white photo from the movie and asked the netizens to spot him.

Ghai wrote the caption, "IT WAS MY FIRST FILM AS AN ACTOR IN 1967...Yes. It was produced by RAJSHREE production n me n Jalal agha the two actors from pune film institute were picked up to cast for brief young roles in a movie #TAQDEER Can u recognise me in this pick ? I never knew where my taqdeer wud take me in film industry...I feel blessed today. N thank u all (sic)".

After starting his acting career with "Taqdeer", he went on to be a part of "Aradhana" in 1969. He also did two films as a lead in the 1970s - "Umang" and "Gumraah".

In 1976, Ghai made his first film as a director, "Kalicharan."

Some of his noteworthy movies as a director include "Vishwanath" (1978), "Gautam Govinda" (1979) "Karz" (1980), "Krodhi" (1981), "Hero" (1983), "Meri Jung" (1985), "Karma" (1986), "Ram Lakhan" (1989), "Trimurti" (1995), "Pardes" (1997), "Taal" (1999), and "Yaadein" (2001).

He took a break from directing after "Yaadein", but returned to do "Black & White" in 2008, followed by "Yuvvraaj".

--IANS

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