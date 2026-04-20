Subhash Ghai recalls Gulzar’s words of ‘Poetry coming from the human soul, not AI’

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, on Monday, took to his social media to share a heartfelt note on legendary lyricist and poet Gulzar, reflecting on the lessons he learnt through the legendary lyricist and poet Gulzar on essence of poetry.

Sharing a picture of Gulzar tending to plants, Ghai wrote, “POETRY COMES FROM HUMAN SOUL. NOT FROM A I OR OTHER TECHNNICS. ITS THOUGHT WHICH SHAKES YOUR SOUL “

That’s what I learnt from #GULZAR SAAB ‘ s company. Thank u gulzar Saab. We love you SG (sic).”

Subhash Ghai credited the legendary lyricist Gulzar’s influence for shaping creative learning at Ghai's school where poetry classes were introduced to help students connect with deeper, spiritual thinking in storytelling and communication.

Talking about Gulzar, he is touted as one of India’s most celebrated poets and lyricists.

He has penned iconic songs for films such as Aandhi, Masoom, Ijaazat, Dil Se, Slumdog Millionaire, for which he won an Academy Award for “Jai Ho.”

He has been a part of the entertainment industry for over 6 decades.

On the personal front, he is married to Bollywood veteran star Rakhee and is the father of director Meghna Gulzar.

Meghna has directed movies like Raazi, Sam Bahadur, Chapaak and many more.

Talking about Subhash Ghai, the director is known for his grand storytelling, made his directorial debut with Kalicharan in 1976.

He went on to deliver several blockbuster films including Karz, Hero, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes, Taal and many more.

–IANS

rd/