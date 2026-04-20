April 20, 2026 2:25 PM हिंदी

Subhash Ghai recalls Gulzar’s words of ‘Poetry coming from the human soul, not AI’

Subhash Ghai recalls Gulzar’s words of ‘Poetry coming from the human soul, not AI’

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, on Monday, took to his social media to share a heartfelt note on legendary lyricist and poet Gulzar, reflecting on the lessons he learnt through the legendary lyricist and poet Gulzar on essence of poetry.

Sharing a picture of Gulzar tending to plants, Ghai wrote, “POETRY COMES FROM HUMAN SOUL. NOT FROM A I OR OTHER TECHNNICS. ITS THOUGHT WHICH SHAKES YOUR SOUL “

That’s what I learnt from #GULZAR SAAB ‘ s company. Thank u gulzar Saab. We love you SG (sic).”

Subhash Ghai credited the legendary lyricist Gulzar’s influence for shaping creative learning at Ghai's school where poetry classes were introduced to help students connect with deeper, spiritual thinking in storytelling and communication.

Talking about Gulzar, he is touted as one of India’s most celebrated poets and lyricists.

He has penned iconic songs for films such as Aandhi, Masoom, Ijaazat, Dil Se, Slumdog Millionaire, for which he won an Academy Award for “Jai Ho.”

He has been a part of the entertainment industry for over 6 decades.

On the personal front, he is married to Bollywood veteran star Rakhee and is the father of director Meghna Gulzar.

Meghna has directed movies like Raazi, Sam Bahadur, Chapaak and many more.

Talking about Subhash Ghai, the director is known for his grand storytelling, made his directorial debut with Kalicharan in 1976.

He went on to deliver several blockbuster films including Karz, Hero, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes, Taal and many more.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

India-New Zealand FTA to be signed on April 27 as legal vetting completed

India-New Zealand FTA to be signed on April 27 as legal vetting completed

Wayne Rooney (File photo)

Arsenal have been brilliant all season, their fans need to be better: Wayne Rooney

Billie Eilish's mom shares pictures from her Coachella performance, expresses gratitude to Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish's mom shares pictures from her Coachella performance, expresses gratitude to Justin Bieber

'Indru Netru Nalai' director R Ravikumar announces his son's name as Aadhan (Photo Credit: Ravikumar/Instagram)

'Indru Netru Nalai' director R Ravikumar announces his son's name as Aadhan

Ajay Devgn wishes his ‘lil girl’ Nysa on 23rd birthday with unseen pictures

Ajay Devgn wishes his ‘lil girl’ Nysa on 23rd birthday with unseen pictures

VP Radhakrishnan offers prayers at Seetha Amman Temple in Sri Lanka's Seetha Eliya

VP Radhakrishnan offers prayers at Seetha Amman Temple in Sri Lanka's Seetha Eliya

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (File photo)

IPL 2026: All adjectives would be pretty less for Sooryavanshi, he’s one for future, says Iyer

India, S. Korea discuss resuming CEPA upgrade talks, boosting cooperation in green energy: Piyush Goyal

India, S. Korea discuss resuming CEPA upgrade talks, boosting cooperation in green energy: Piyush Goyal

Prabhsimran Singh (File photo)

IPL 2026: Calling Prabhsimran, Priyansh match-winners boosts their confidence, says Shreyas Iyer

DP World Players Championship to kick off from Tuesday (Photo: PGTI)

DP World Players Championship to kick off from Tuesday