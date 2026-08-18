Subhash Ghai calls Gulzar ‘a gem of Hindi cinema’, highlights his unique contribution to poetry education

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai penned a heartfelt birthday tribute for veteran poet and lyricist Gulzar.

The ‘Taal’ director called him “the gem of Hindi cinema” and praised his immense contribution to poetry and lyrics. Taking to Instagram, Ghai wished Gulzar on his birthday and expressed his admiration for his creative legacy. He also thanked the celebrated poet for introducing a unique course in poetry and lyrics writing at Whistling Woods International, which he said is valuable for creative writers, thinkers, directors, producers and musicians.

Ghai further shared a poetic thought while describing Gulzar’s influence and contribution to the world of art and cinema. Sharing a photo, Subhash Ghai wrote, “Happy birthday to our dearest Gulzar Sahab, the gem of Hindi cinema and one of the finest poets of the 21st century. Thank u gulzar saheb for introducing a unique course in poetry n lyrics writing for every creative writer thinker director producer musician at whistlingwoods international Humans are born on this earth many times, but only a few lives are truly Gulzar — filled with beauty, poetry, and meaning. Stay healthy. Stay happy n keep inspiring us.”

In the image, Subhash Ghai can be seen alongside Gulzar, who is seen cutting the ribbon during the inauguration of the poetry and lyrics writing course.

Interestingly, Subhash Ghai and Gulzar share a deep and long-standing creative bond. The director often describes Gulzar as his “guru” and credits him for shaping his understanding of literature, life and storytelling. Their association extends beyond personal admiration. Gulzar has frequently visited Ghai’s Whistling Woods International in Mumbai, where he has interacted with and inspired aspiring filmmakers and writers.

The two have also shared the stage at several cultural events, panel discussions and literary gatherings, where they have reflected on Indian cinema, poetry and its rich lyrical legacy.

--IANS

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