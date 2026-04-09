April 09, 2026 7:48 PM हिंदी

Sub-jr Men's National Hockey: Punjab, UP, MP win quarterfinal matches in Division A

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh win quarterfinal matches in Division A of the 16th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2026 in Rajgir, Bihar, on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Rajgir, April 9 (IANS) Teams from Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh registered wins in their respective Division ‘A’ quarterfinal matches on Day 8 of the 16th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2026 at the Rajgir Sports Complex in Rajgir, Bihar, on Thursday.

In the opening game of the day, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey clinched a 2-1 victory against Hockey Chandigarh. Captain Dhiraj Pal (27’, 42’) scored for the winners, while Jasmeet Singh (59’) scored for Hockey Chandigarh.

In the second quarter-final, Hockey Punjab secured a 5-3 win against Hockey Jharkhand in a high-scoring clash. Rajveer Singh (29’, 56’) scored a brace, while Akash Deep (11’), Sahabajpreet Singh (32’), and Sanmukh Singh (39’) also scored for Hockey Punjab. For Hockey Jharkhand, Ashish Tani Purti (15’, 19’, 56’) bagged a hat-trick.

The third quarter-final saw Uttar Pradesh Hockey register a 6-3 win against Hockey Association of Odisha. Nitish Yadav (49’, 51’) scored a brace, while Karan Dhanuk (33’), Prahalad Rajbhar (39’), Captain Ketan Kushwaha (42’), and Romit Pal (52’) also scored for Uttar Pradesh Hockey. Deepak Prakash Toppo (34’, 45’, 57’) scored a hat-trick for the Hockey Association of Odisha.

In the final game of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Haryana played out a 0-0 draw before the former clinched a 4-3 win in the shootout. Karan Gautam, Gazee Khan, Siddharth Ben, and Ronin Ningombam Singh scored in the shootout for Hockey Madhya Pradesh, while Ayush Rajak was exceptional in goal for them, making two crucial saves. For Hockey Haryana, Ashish, Sachin, and Vishwjeet converted in the shootout.

Earlier, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey registered victories in their respective Division ‘A’ matches on Day 7 of the 16th Hockey India Sub-junior Men's National Championship 2026 in Rajgir, Bihar.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Chandigarh staged a spirited comeback to defeat Hockey Maharashtra 5–3 in a pulsating Pool A encounter. Maharashtra drew first blood through Pravin Patiyal Pratham (21’), but Chandigarh skipper Sahil Duhan (27’) responded swiftly to restore parity.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Indian Railways to fit composite sleepers, AI track monitoring to boost safety

Indian Railways to fit composite sleepers, AI track monitoring to boost safety

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh win quarterfinal matches in Division A of the 16th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2026 in Rajgir, Bihar, on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sub-jr Men's National Hockey: Punjab, UP, MP win quarterfinal matches in Division A

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has a special advice for Aditya Dhar & Ranveer Singh after watching 'Dhurandhar 2'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has a special advice for Aditya Dhar & Ranveer Singh after watching 'Dhurandhar 2'

Pakistan: Locals in Karachi living in fear amid increasing gun violence incidents (File image)

Pakistan: Locals in Karachi living in fear amid increasing gun violence incidents

Unchanged Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) win toss, elect to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Unchanged LSG win toss, elect to bowl first against KKR

‘Not the right thing, I would rather…’: Coach Joakim opens up on India U20 Women’s Campaign in the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Thailand 2026 in Bangkok. Photo credit: AIFF

‘Not the right thing, I would rather…’: Coach Joakim opens up on India U20 Women’s AFC Campaign

Is Anil Kapoor back with new season of 24?

Is Anil Kapoor back with new season of 24?

Shift towards derivatives-backed stocks not new, strategy evolving: NSE's Aniruddha Chatterjee

Shift towards derivatives-backed stocks not new, strategy evolving: NSE's Aniruddha Chatterjee

‘He believed he could do it, can't fault him’: Sunil Gavaskar defends Miller for turning down a single after DC’s one-run loss to Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: He believed he could do it, can't fault him - Gavaskar defends Miller for turning down a single in DC’s one-run loss

C. D. Gopinath, India’s oldest Test cricketer, passes away at 96. Photo credit: TNCA/X

C. D. Gopinath, India’s oldest Test cricketer, passes away at 96