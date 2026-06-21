Students praise security measures as NEET-UG re-exam ends peacefully

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) The NEET-UG re-examination was conducted peacefully across various examination centres in the country on Sunday. After the exam, students shared their views on the difficulty level of the question paper and various other matters such as security arrangements and facilities provided at the centres.

Most students said that the Biology and Chemistry sections were easy to moderate, while Physics turned out to be the most challenging subject.

A student who appeared for the exam in Bengaluru, Karnataka, said that the Physics paper was quite difficult, while the other subjects were balanced. He mentioned that he had qualified in the previous examination, but due to the difficulty of Physics this time, it was hard to predict the outcome.

Another student said that the paper was better than the previous one, although he faced some difficulties in the Physics section.

A female student stated that the overall paper was good, but Physics seemed more difficult compared to the previous question paper.

Students who appeared for the exam in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, praised the arrangements made at the examination centres.

One candidate said that the paper was good and that there were no problems during the examination. According to him, Biology was easy, while Physics was relatively difficult.

A female student said that the exam went well, although she was not very hopeful about her selection. Another student expressed confidence that she had a good chance of qualifying. Students generally described the security and management at the centres as satisfactory.

Students in Jammu reported significant improvements in security measures and exam administration. One student said the examination went well and that the arrangements were better. A female student pointed out that Biology and Chemistry were manageable, but Physics was quite difficult.

Another student said the paper was satisfactory and that everyone was now waiting for the results. Many other students also identified Physics as the most challenging subject.

In Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, a female student said that the previous exam paper had been relatively easier, whereas the paper this time was much tougher. According to her, Biology and Chemistry were manageable, but Physics posed the greatest challenge.

Another student also remarked that the Physics section was more difficult than it was in the previous examination, while the other subjects were balanced.

A student who appeared for the exam in Noida said that although the paper was difficult, it was not so tough that it would create a major difference in outcomes. She stated that the National Testing Agency (NTA) generally prepares challenging question papers and that this trend continued this time. She added that she had initially felt disappointed due to the paper leak controversy, but was satisfied after being given an opportunity to take the exam again.

Another student said that the paper was neither too easy nor too difficult, although some Physics questions were challenging.

Another candidate stated that the paper was good but quite lengthy. He said that the Physics section placed greater emphasis on concept-based and numerical questions. According to him, the previous examination had featured more statement-based questions, whereas such questions were comparatively fewer this time.

Other students also described Biology and Chemistry as balanced, while considering Physics difficult.

A female student from Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, said that the paper was good and that the experience was better than the previous examination. She acknowledged that Physics was somewhat difficult, but overall, the exam went well, and she was hopeful of a positive result.

A student from Davangere, Karnataka, said that the examination went well, although Physics seemed more difficult than last time. She added that the Biology and Chemistry sections were of a normal standard and that her overall performance was satisfactory.

--IANS

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