Students' demands non-negotiable, won't back off despite detention, threats: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday said he met students who observed a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar during the ongoing protest over the paper leaks and examination irregularities, asserting that they would not withdraw from the agitation despite "detentions or threats" from the government.

Addressing reporters after meeting the protesters, LoP Rahul Gandhi said the students had placed three "non-negotiable demands" before the government -- the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, action against those responsible for the lathi-charge on protesters, and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Elaborating on the students' demands, Rahul Gandhi said the first and foremost requirement was the removal of the Education Minister from the Union Cabinet.

"There are three non-negotiable demands -- first, the Education Minister, who is corrupt, incompetent, and misaligned, has to be sacked. There is some talk going on in Mr Modi's Cabinet that the solution is to move Mr Dharmendra Pradhan to some other Ministry; this is not acceptable to the students of India or anybody.

"The reason is Mr Pradhan is a symbol of corruption and of what has happened to the future of India's children; he is a symbol of the destruction of the most valuable thing this country has, which is our students and their future," LoP Gandhi said.

Reiterating his stand, the Congress leader added, "There is going to be no conversation of Mr Dharmendra Pradhan being moved anywhere... Mr Dharmendra Pradhan has to be sacked. Period."

LoP Gandhi also criticised the police action against the protesters, stating that many students had suffered injuries during the demonstrations and calling for accountability from those responsible.

"There are thousands and thousands of youngsters who have had lathis break their heads and legs; pellets in their bodies. The organisers and implementors need to be punished and made accountable," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi, LoP Gandhi further said, "The third thing is the leader of the entire machinery who is doing this -- Mr Narendra Modi -- has to apologise for what he has done to the students and the future of this country."

The Lok Sabha LoP also reacted to notices issued by several Delhi-based universities, including Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University, advising students against participating in the ongoing protests.

Claiming that the system was attempting to discourage students from continuing their agitation, Gandhi said he had assured them that they should not be intimidated by administrative action or threats.

"This is all the system that is attacking them (students). I told them, do not worry. No amount of strength... The entire Indian government, every single person from the Indian government, cannot remove you from there," he said.

He asserted that the students would continue their agitation despite any attempts to stop them.

"Do whatever you want; detain, threaten, but we will not back off. They (the students) will not back off. They are the future of India; no one can fight them. Narendra Modi is India's past, and the past cannot fight the future," LoP Gandhi added.

--IANS

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