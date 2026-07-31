July 31, 2026 9:59 AM हिंदी

Shreya Kalra lashes out at Shilpa Shinde for shutting her out, calls her a 'crazy psychotic woman'

Shreya Kalra lashes out at Shilpa Shinde for shutting her out, calls her a 'crazy psychotic woman'

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) A major confrontation unfolded inside the reality show house after contestant Shreya Kalra lashed out at Shilpa Shinde for refusing to communicate with her and in fact walking away from her.

The argument began with Shreya questioning why Shilpa preferred crying over having a conversation. "What's your problem? Why do you have to cry for everything? When you can sort it out by talking to me, at least explain your point of view to me," she asked.

Shreya also questioned Shilpa's changing equations with Akanksha Chaudhary. She said, "Why did your connection with Akanksha become so strong all of a sudden? You wanted to save me, right? If she came to your room and told you she's going to reveal my secret, why didn't you tell me the next day?"

Hitting back, Shilpa accused Shreya of playing a calculated game. "Look, Shreya, you are a very smart player. You know your game. You know very well what you're talking about right now," she said, before sarcastically adding, "This is 'The Shreya Kalra Show.' Please just go out and wait and watch."

Refusing to back down, Shreya replied, "I don't have that much time to go out and watch the show and then react to it. I will not even watch the show because I will have other things to do."

The argument intensified after Shilpa remarked, "I don't even like to see people like you again." Reacting to it, Shreya asked, "What do you mean by people like you?" and later accused Shilpa of playing the victim and refusing to have a conversation.

"After doing so much, now you are playing the victim card. That is not suiting you. When I'm coming to confront you again and again to explain my point of view to you, what is this?" Shreya said.

She further expressed her frustration over Shilpa's unwillingness to communicate despite repeatedly trying to mend their friendship. "I m coming to you once, twice, again and again. As a friend, doesn't it become your responsibility to explain what's going on in your mind?" she asked.

As the confrontation escalated, Shreya took a personal dig at Shilpa, saying, "That's why no one wants to be your friend. Because even if someone wants to be your friend, you don't even try to explain your point of view to them."

Losing her cool towards the end of the exchange, Shreya lashed out, saying, "She's gone crazy. She's become a crazy psychotic woman… stupid woman. You don't want friends, right? Stay alone. Because of these actions, you don't have any friends. You push people away from your life."

She concluded the confrontation by telling Shilpa, "Now go and sit with Yogesh and Akanksha. Because that is the kind of friends you actually deserve in your life. Don't come and try to talk to me now,” further calling her a crazy psychotic woman.

Shilpa Shinde was seen heartbroken in the entire verbal spat.

–IANS

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