July 31, 2026 7:50 AM हिंदी

Multiple earthquakes strike China, Tibet, Nepal within hours, says National Center for Seismology

Multiple earthquakes strike China, Tibet, Nepal within hours, says National Center for Seismology

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) A series of earthquakes struck parts of China, Tibet and Nepal within a few hours early Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), with the strongest measuring magnitude 4.5 in China.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.5, On: 31/07/2026 01:44:06 IST, Lat: 35.259 N, Long: 99.716 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: China.”

Earlier, the agency reported a magnitude 4.2 earthquake in Tibet. The post read, “EQ of M: 4.2, On: 31/07/2026 00:50:07 IST, Lat: 29.068 N, Long: 86.402 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Tibet.” The NCS also advised users, “For more information Download the BhooKamp App.”

The seismic activity continued with a magnitude 3.4 earthquake recorded in Nepal. According to another update posted on X, “EQ of M: 3.4, On: 31/07/2026 01:18:42 IST, Lat: 27.102 N, Long: 87.514 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Nepal.”

Hours earlier, late on Thursday night, the NCS had also detected a magnitude 4.3 earthquake in Tibet. It said, “EQ of M: 4.3, On: 30/07/2026 23:25:39 IST, Lat: 30.379 N, Long: 85.789 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: Tibet.”

The four earthquakes occurred between 11:25 p.m. IST on Thursday and 1:44 a.m. IST on Friday, affecting different parts of the Himalayan region and western China. The recorded depths ranged from 10 kilometres to 130 kilometres, indicating varying seismic characteristics.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage following any of the earthquakes. Authorities have not issued any tsunami warnings or emergency advisories related to the tremors.

Authorities in China, Tibet and Nepal had not issued any emergency updates as of Friday morning.

The Himalayan belt, which includes Nepal, Tibet and adjoining regions of China, is among the world’s most seismically active zones due to the ongoing collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, resulting in frequent earthquakes of varying intensity.

--IANS

rs/

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