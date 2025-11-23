November 23, 2025 5:29 AM हिंदी

Strong momentum in India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership: PM Modi

Johannesburg, Nov 22 (IANS) In what was their second meeting this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung on Saturday reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the strategic partnership between both countries as they met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in South Africa's Johannesburg.

"Had a wonderful meeting with President Mr. Lee Jae-myung of the Republic of Korea during the Johannesburg G20 Summit. This is our second meeting this year, indicative of the strong momentum in our Special Strategic Partnership. We exchanged perspectives to further deepen our economic and investment linkages," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

Both leaders had last met in June this year on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada's Kananaskis.

Following their first meeting, PM Modi had said that India and the Republic of Korea seek to work together in sectors like commerce, investment, technology, green hydrogen, shipbuilding and more.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had stated on June 18 that PM Modi and President Lee "reaffirmed their commitment to deepening India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership by exploring new avenues for cooperation through partnerships in areas of trade and economy, critical and emerging technologies" including "culture and P2P (people-to-people contacts), among others".

Noting that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries' special strategic partnership, President Lee had expressed hope for elevating bilateral relations to a new level "across the board".

He had highlighted that around 550 Korean companies are operating in India and emphasised the need to boost high-level communication while expanding cooperation in areas, including the economy, advanced technology, defence, the arms industry, and culture.

Earlier, PM Modi also met British counterpart Keir Starmer, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Brazil President Inacio Lula da Silva, Italy PM Giorgia Meloni and several other world leaders on Saturday on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 Summit in Johannesburg.

Prime Minister Modi also announced the launch of a new trilateral initiative -- the Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership -- along with Australian and Canadian counterparts Anthony Albanese and Mark Carney in Johannesburg on Saturday.

--IANS

/as

