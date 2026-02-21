Strong India-Brazil ties hold significance for entire Global South: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Hailing the "win-win partnership" between India and Brazil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised that both countries remain dedicated to enhancing their relationship across all sectors and are committed to increasing bilateral trade to over $20 billion.

Addressing a joint press meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva following the delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, PM Modi highlighted that India-Brazil ties have benefited a lot over the years under the "visionary and inspirational" leadership of President Lula who, he said, has displayed deep friendship and trust for India.

PM Modi stated that President Lula's visit enhanced the "splendour" of the historic AI Summit and provided new energy to the strategic partnership between the two nations.

"I thank him for the friendship and commitment to further strengthening the ties between the two nations," mentioned PM Modi, adding that both countries discussed ways to move forward with "shared purpose and aspirations".

Calling Brazil the "largest trading partner of India in Latin America", PM Modi said, "In the coming 10 years, we are committed to taking our bilateral trade beyond $20 billion. Our trade is not just figures, but a reflection of trust. The business delegation that came with the President shows this trust."

He said that the expansion of the India-MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) will further strengthen the economic cooperation between the two countries.

"In the field of technology and innovation, our cooperation holds significance not only for both countries but for the entire Global South. I am happy that we are working on establishing a Centre of Excellence for Digital Public Infrastructure in Brazil," he added.

India and Brazil are also prioritising cooperation in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, supercomputers, semiconductors, and blockchain, Prime Minister Modi said, adding, "Both our countries believe that technology must be inclusive and it must become a bridge for social progress. Technology must be inclusive and must become a bridge for shared progress."

PM Modi mentioned that energy cooperation has been a "strong pillar" of the India-Brazil relations. "Along with hydrocarbons, we are also accelerating cooperation in several areas such as renewable energy, ethanol blending, and sustainable aviation fuel. Brazil's active participation in the Global Biofuel Alliance reflects our shared commitment to a green future," he added.

"Brazil has also proposed joining the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). I believe Brazil's extensive experience will make a significant contribution to strengthening CDRI. The agreement reached on critical minerals and rare earths is a major step towards building a resilient supply chain," he said.

"Our cooperation in the defence sector is also continuously growing. This is a concrete example of mutual trust and strategic coordination," the Prime Minister noted.

He said that both countries are giving "new dimensions" to the collaboration in the agriculture, animal husbandry sectors and food security and stated that the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for oilseeds, pulses, and integrated Farming in Brazil is going to be "an important step in this direction".

"We will continue to further strengthen this win-win partnership," PM Modi added.

PM Modi noted that there are "immense possibilities" for cooperation in the health and pharma sector and added that India will continue to increase the supply of affordable and quality medicines to Brazil. Along with this, he said, Ayurveda and traditional medicine will also be expanded in Brazil to promote holistic healthcare.

"On global platforms, the partnership between India and Brazil has remained strong and influential. As democratic nations, we will continue to advance the priorities and aspirations of the Global South," he added.

Stressing that "every problem should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy", the Prime Minister said, "India and Brazil are unanimous that terrorism and its supporters are enemies of all humanity. We also agree that reforming global institutions is extremely necessary to deal with contemporary challenges. We will continue to work together in this direction as well."

"I am fully confident that your visit will further deepen our strategic partnership and establish new dimensions of cooperation in the coming years. I once again express my heartfelt gratitude for your visit and your deep friendship," PM Modi added.

