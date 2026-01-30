January 30, 2026 3:32 PM हिंदी

Strong economic growth, jobs and positive 2026 outlook driving consumer confidence in India

Strong economic growth, jobs and positive 2026 outlook driving consumer confidence in India

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) A strong economic growth coupled with increasing job prospects and a positive outlook for 2026 is driving consumer confidence in India, according to a report.

Market research firm Ipsos’ report showed that consumer sentiment in India increased by 1.4 percentage points in January 2026, placing the country second among 30 markets with a national index score of 60.7.

The report showed that this month, the GCCI rose 0.5 points to 49.9. After stagnating for much of 2025, the index has increased for the third consecutive month, reflecting an improved global mood to start 2026. The GCCI is currently 1.3 points higher than the same time last year.

“The rise in consumer sentiment reflects confidence in India’s economic fundamentals, supported by sustained domestic demand, improving employment expectations, and a positive outlook for growth,” said Suresh Ramalingam, CEO, Ipsos India.

“Together, these factors are shaping more optimistic consumer perceptions and reinforcing India’s position among the stronger-performing markets globally,” he added.

The report cited mixed trends across sub-indices. The PCSI economic expectations sub-index rose sharply by 6.6 points, while the PCSI employment sub-index increased by 6.3 points, reflecting strong optimism about future economic activity and job opportunities.

Meanwhile, the current personal financial conditions sub-index edged down slightly by 0.6 points, and the investment climate sub-index fell 2.0 points, signalling some caution around personal finances and investment.

Further, the Global Consumer Confidence Index (GCCI) is based on a monthly survey of more than 21,000 adults under the age of 75 from 30 countries conducted on Ipsos’ Global Advisor online platform. GCCI is calculated as the average of all surveyed countries’ overall or “national” indices.

Among the 30 countries surveyed, Indonesia (62.6) leads the National Index, followed by India (60.7). Only these two markets surpassed the 60-point mark this month.

Eleven additional countries scored above 50, including Malaysia, Thailand, Sweden, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, the US, the Netherlands, Singapore, Colombia, and Poland.

At the lower end, France (39.8), Hungary (36.1), and Türkiye (34.6) recorded National Index scores below 40, the report said.

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

Ambuja Cements clocks 258 pc net profit growth in Q3 with highest-ever quarterly volume

Ambuja Cements clocks 258 pc net profit jump in Q3 with highest-ever quarterly volume

Alcaraz wins longest Aus Open SF to reach maiden final in Melbourne

Alcaraz wins longest Aus Open SF to reach maiden final in Melbourne

Shankar to cast Vikram, Ranveer Singh in his dream project 'Velpari'? (Photo Credit: Shankar/X)

Shankar to cast Vikram, Ranveer Singh in his dream project 'Velpari'?

Strong economic growth, jobs and positive 2026 outlook driving consumer confidence in India

Strong economic growth, jobs and positive 2026 outlook driving consumer confidence in India

Sanjay Mishra empathises with Arijit Singh’s retirement from playback: It’s necessary for his well being

Sanjay Mishra empathises with Arijit Singh’s retirement from playback: It’s necessary for his well being

India has successfully insulated its citizens from global price shocks: Hardeep Puri

India has successfully insulated its citizens from global price shocks: Hardeep Puri

WPL: 'Important to strike right balance between training and time off,' says RCB head coach ahead of final

WPL: 'Important to strike right balance between training and time off,' says RCB head coach ahead of final

EAM Jaishankar, Palestinian counterpart Aghabekian discuss development cooperation, Gaza Peace Plan

EAM Jaishankar, Palestinian counterpart Aghabekian discuss development cooperation, Gaza Peace Plan

Trade pacts were rushed in UPA era, India often conceded far more than it gained: Piyush Goyal

Trade pacts were rushed in UPA era, India often conceded far more than it gained: Piyush Goyal

India’s engineering exports grow 3.88 pc in April-Dec 2025

India’s engineering exports grow 3.88 pc in April-Dec 2025