Strong economic growth, jobs and positive 2026 outlook driving consumer confidence in India

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) A strong economic growth coupled with increasing job prospects and a positive outlook for 2026 is driving consumer confidence in India, according to a report.

Market research firm Ipsos’ report showed that consumer sentiment in India increased by 1.4 percentage points in January 2026, placing the country second among 30 markets with a national index score of 60.7.

The report showed that this month, the GCCI rose 0.5 points to 49.9. After stagnating for much of 2025, the index has increased for the third consecutive month, reflecting an improved global mood to start 2026. The GCCI is currently 1.3 points higher than the same time last year.

“The rise in consumer sentiment reflects confidence in India’s economic fundamentals, supported by sustained domestic demand, improving employment expectations, and a positive outlook for growth,” said Suresh Ramalingam, CEO, Ipsos India.

“Together, these factors are shaping more optimistic consumer perceptions and reinforcing India’s position among the stronger-performing markets globally,” he added.

The report cited mixed trends across sub-indices. The PCSI economic expectations sub-index rose sharply by 6.6 points, while the PCSI employment sub-index increased by 6.3 points, reflecting strong optimism about future economic activity and job opportunities.

Meanwhile, the current personal financial conditions sub-index edged down slightly by 0.6 points, and the investment climate sub-index fell 2.0 points, signalling some caution around personal finances and investment.

Further, the Global Consumer Confidence Index (GCCI) is based on a monthly survey of more than 21,000 adults under the age of 75 from 30 countries conducted on Ipsos’ Global Advisor online platform. GCCI is calculated as the average of all surveyed countries’ overall or “national” indices.

Among the 30 countries surveyed, Indonesia (62.6) leads the National Index, followed by India (60.7). Only these two markets surpassed the 60-point mark this month.

Eleven additional countries scored above 50, including Malaysia, Thailand, Sweden, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, the US, the Netherlands, Singapore, Colombia, and Poland.

At the lower end, France (39.8), Hungary (36.1), and Türkiye (34.6) recorded National Index scores below 40, the report said.

