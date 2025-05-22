May 22, 2025 9:11 PM हिंदी

Stress impairs emotion control in people with mental health conditions: Study

Sydney, May 22 (IANS) Acute stress can disrupt the brain's ability to manage emotions, particularly in people with mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and borderline personality disorder, according to a study.

Researchers from the Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Australia found that stress can temporarily impair executive functions, which are mental processes like working memory, impulse control, and flexibility, crucial for regulating emotions and making decisions under pressure, Xinhua news agency reported.

"These executive functions are vital for controlling emotional responses, especially in challenging situations," said Tee-Jay Scott, from the varsity.

"Our findings suggest that people with distress-related disorders may be more vulnerable to having these executive functions disrupted under stress, even when their symptoms don't meet the threshold for a formal diagnosis," Scott added.

Executive functions, such as working memory (holding and using information), response inhibition (resisting impulsive actions), and cognitive flexibility (adapting to change) are key to maintaining emotional balance.

The team reviewed 17 international studies and found that stress significantly affects working memory in people with depression and weakens impulse control in those with borderline personality disorder.

These findings may explain why some people respond poorly to common treatments like cognitive behavioural therapy, which rely on these very cognitive functions, said Joanne Dickson, the study's co-author and a professor at ECU.

"If acute stress is interfering with the mental processes that support emotion regulation, it could undermine a person's ability to benefit from these treatments, especially during periods of heightened distress," Dickson said.

While the study confirms a pattern of executive function impairment under acute stress, the researchers say more research to understand individual differences and refine treatment strategies is needed.

The researchers also suggested building up cognitive skills before tackling emotionally intense therapy sessions.

"Understanding how stress interacts with brain function is key to improving mental health outcomes," Scott said.

