‘Strait of Hormuz vital for global economy’: PM Modi tells Trump

Evian (France), June 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met United States President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, where the two leaders reviewed sustained progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, energy, defence, technology and people‑to‑people ties.

PM Modi said India appreciated the progress made toward restoring peace and stability in West Asia, noting that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open was vital to the global economy.

He reiterated the importance of ensuring the safety and security of civilians, including seafarers, in the region.

The meeting between PM Modi and President Donald Trump comes at a time when India‑US relations have been marked by growing strategic convergence.

Bilateral trade has expanded steadily, with both nations working to resolve market access issues and strengthen cooperation in emerging technologies, clean energy and defence production.

Energy security remains a key pillar of the partnership, with India diversifying its crude oil imports and the US emerging as a significant energy supplier.

Defence ties have also deepened, with joint exercises, technology transfers and procurement agreements reinforcing strategic trust.

The leaders’ discussion on West Asia reflects India’s longstanding concern over regional stability. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments, has witnessed tensions in recent years.

India, heavily dependent on energy imports, has consistently emphasised the need for unhindered maritime trade and protection of seafarers.

President Donald Trump’s engagement with Prime Minister Modi at Evian underscores the importance both nations attach to their partnership, not only in bilateral terms but also in addressing global challenges.

The interaction is expected to further consolidate India‑US cooperation in areas ranging from economic growth to regional security.

--IANS

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